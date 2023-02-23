Crane rental market size to grow by USD 13.02 bn from 2022 to 2027; Evolving Opportunities with Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crane rental market size is forecasted to increase by USD 13.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.93%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in end-user industries due to urbanization, the growth of the construction industry, and a rise in demand for oil and natural gas globally. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the crane rental market was valued at USD 13.02 billion. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., Bothar Boring & Tunnelling Operations, Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC, Falcon tower crane services Ltd, Lampson International LLC, Leavitt Cranes, Mammoet, Maxim Crane Works L.P, Prangl Gesellschaft M.B.H, Rapicon Inc, Sarens NV, Skycrane, Starlog Enterprises Ltd., Tat Hong Holdings Ltd., Titan Cranes and Rigging, United Crane and Rigging, United Equipment Group, and WASEL GmbH
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by product type (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), application (construction, industrial, and utilities), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America).
Segmentation by product type (inclusion/exclusion)
Inclusion
What are the key data covered in this crane rental market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crane rental market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the crane rental market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the crane rental market across APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crane rental market vendors
Crane Rental Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
144
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 13.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.14
Regional analysis
APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key countries
US, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., Bothar Boring & Tunnelling Operations, Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC, Falcon tower crane services Ltd, Lampson International LLC, Leavitt Cranes, Mammoet, Maxim Crane Works L.P, Prangl Gesellschaft M.B.H, Rapicon Inc, Sarens NV, Skycrane, Starlog Enterprises Ltd., Tat Hong Holdings Ltd., Titan Cranes and Rigging, United Crane and Rigging, United Equipment Group, and WASEL GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio industrials market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global crane rental market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product Type
6.3 Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
12.4 ALL Crane
12.5 Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.
12.6 Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC
12.7 Lampson International LLC
12.8 Leavitt Cranes
12.9 Mammoet
12.10 Maxim Crane Works L.P
12.11 Rapicon Inc
12.12 Sarens NV
12.13 Skycrane
12.14 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd.
12.15 Titan Cranes and Rigging
12.16 United Crane and Rigging
12.17 WASEL GmbH
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
