Crane rental market size to grow by USD 13.02 bn from 2022 to 2027; Evolving Opportunities with Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crane rental market size is forecasted to increase by USD 13.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.93%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in end-user industries due to urbanization, the growth of the construction industry, and a rise in demand for oil and natural gas globally. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the crane rental market was valued at USD 13.02 billion. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crane Rental Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., Bothar Boring & Tunnelling Operations, Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC, Falcon tower crane services Ltd, Lampson International LLC, Leavitt Cranes, Mammoet, Maxim Crane Works L.P, Prangl Gesellschaft M.B.H, Rapicon Inc, Sarens NV, Skycrane, Starlog Enterprises Ltd., Tat Hong Holdings Ltd., Titan Cranes and Rigging, United Crane and Rigging, United Equipment Group, and WASEL GmbH

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product type (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), application (construction, industrial, and utilities), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America).

Segmentation by product type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

What are the key data covered in this crane rental market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crane rental market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crane rental market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crane rental market across APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crane rental market vendors

Crane Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.14 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., Bothar Boring & Tunnelling Operations, Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC, Falcon tower crane services Ltd, Lampson International LLC, Leavitt Cranes, Mammoet, Maxim Crane Works L.P, Prangl Gesellschaft M.B.H, Rapicon Inc, Sarens NV, Skycrane, Starlog Enterprises Ltd., Tat Hong Holdings Ltd., Titan Cranes and Rigging, United Crane and Rigging, United Equipment Group, and WASEL GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crane rental market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

12.4 ALL Crane

12.5 Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.

12.6 Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC

12.7 Lampson International LLC

12.8 Leavitt Cranes

12.9 Mammoet

12.10 Maxim Crane Works L.P

12.11 Rapicon Inc

12.12 Sarens NV

12.13 Skycrane

12.14 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd.

12.15 Titan Cranes and Rigging

12.16 United Crane and Rigging

12.17 WASEL GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

