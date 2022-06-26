The Craneware Group Unveils Trisus Chargemaster Solution and New Branding at HFMA Annual Conference

ATLANTA, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, announced today the unveiling of its Trisus Chargemaster application at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Annual Conference in Denver. Attendees will also get their first look at the company's dynamic new branding and design as The Craneware Group, which includes Sentry Data Systems and Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, along with a new "Unlock It" campaign.

A cloud-based solution built on the growing Trisus platform, Trisus Chargemaster is built to meet the needs of healthcare organizations of all sizes, with the ability to manage both hospital and physician charges and fee schedule line items in one application. It includes Trisus Reference, a powerful application delivering reference and coding data for all users across the organization, providing easy navigation and code search, ICD-10 crosswalks, CCI Multicode Checker, Calculator for OPPS reimbursement, and much more.

Trisus Chargemaster is an evolution of the award-winning Chargemaster Toolkit, the industry's first automated chargemaster management solution. With this and all applications on the Trisus platform, The Craneware Group takes significant measures to ensure security across the organization, and HITRUST certification reiterates an unwavering commitment to protecting customer data.

"Trisus Chargemaster represents a transformational approach to CDM management, with easy-to-use functionality that increases efficiency, scalability, performance to facilitate optimal collaboration between operational, financial and clinical teams," said Keith Neilson, CEO of The Craneware Group. "We're excited to demonstrate this versatile new application, drive forward The Craneware Group brand, and show how we are measurably transforming the business of healthcare together."

Visitors to The Craneware Group booth will experience a new tri-color brand design and demonstrations of the exponential power of the company's Trisus platform and 340B solutions. There will also be an array of onsite experiences, including giveaways, games and raffle prizes, that reinforce the new "Unlock It" campaign.

About The Craneware Group

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor financial and operational performance so they can continue to drive better outcomes for the communities they serve. Craneware's Trisus platform combines revenue integrity, cost management and decision enablement into a single SaaS-based platform. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, continually earns KLAS recognition in the Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management category and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, 340B compliance, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

