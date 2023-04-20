Cranial Guidance Software Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 7.7% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cranial Guidance Software Market is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

The increasing prevalence of cranial diseases will drive the demand for cranial guidance software during the forecast period.

Increasing government support will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Deployment, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The increased prevalence of brain tumors and other cranial diseases are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global cranial guidance software market. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, environmental pollutant exposure, and advancements in medical imaging technology contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to encourage the use of image-guided surgery software support the market's revenue growth.

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global cranial guidance software market from three perspectives: Deployment, End User, and Region

Deployment Segmentation: Based on the deployment, the global cranial guidance software market is segmented into cloud-based and on premises software. The cloud-based segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because cloud-based software for cranial guidance can be used from any place with internet connection, making it ideal for practices with many sites or practitioners who need remote access to patient data.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global cranial guidance software market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and speciality clinics. The hospital segment dominates the market because hospitals have the specialized equipment needed to perform cranial surgery, and patients choose hospitals for brain treatments because they provide advanced technology and highly qualified and experienced medical professionals for critical cranial surgeries.

Based on the region, the global cranial guidance software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global cranial guidance software market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global cranial guidance software market can be attributed to the growing prevalence of neurological illnesses and brain tumors, the presence of a sophisticated healthcare system, the increased use of innovative technologies in the healthcare industry, the growing geriatric population, the growing demand for minimally invasive operations, and the growing adoption of cranial guiding software.

The following are the top companies in the global cranial guidance software market:

Stryker

Medtronic plc

Brainlab Ag

Depuy Synthes (Jhonson & Jhonson Medical Device Company)

Renishaw Plc.

The market for cranial guidance software is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to successfully fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

Stryker announced in February 2023 that their Q guidance System with cranial guidance software has acquired 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration. The Q Guidance Software is a cranial surgery planning and intraoperative guiding system based on images.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CRANIAL GUIDANCE SOFTWARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DEPLOYMENT Cloud-based On Premises GLOBAL CRANIAL GUIDANCE SOFTWARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Speciality Clinics

