U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,500.25
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,928.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.25
    -41.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.70
    -11.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.94
    +0.80 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8940
    -0.3660 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.52
    +481.27 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.63
    +3.16 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.12
    -79.41 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Cranial Implants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the cranial implants market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Kelyiniam Global Inc, Medartis AG, Osteomed, KLS Martin Group, Renishaw Plc, Xilloc Medical B.

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cranial Implants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144639/?utm_source=GNW
V., Medtronic, Ortho Baltic, Evonos, and Synimed.

The global cranial implants market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The cranial implants market consists of sales of cranial implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cranial implants, which are plate-type medical devices that vary in size and configuration.Cranial implants are used for protecting intracranial structure, reconstructing the skull shape, normalizing cerebral hemodynamics, and also during cranial reconstruction procedures after cranial defects.

Cranial defects are generally caused by injury, infection, and others.

The main types of cranial implants include customized and non-customized cranial implants.A customized implant is transplanted into the wound and then transforms its shape when the temperature, pressure, or magnetic field changes, to adapt to the dimensions of tissue defects.

A polymer is a large molecule or a macromolecule which essentially is a combination of many subunits. The main types of material used for manufacturing cranial implants are polymer, metal, and ceramic and are used in hospital and trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

North America was the largest region in the cranial implants market in 2020.Asia Pacific is predicted to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

3D printing is an emerging technology in the cranial implants market. 3D printing is the method of making three-dimensional solid objects from digital data. For instance, in 2020, Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and the Medical University of Graz in Austria, released a free automated design software to design 3D printable cranial implants. The program utilizes deep learning algorithms to automatically replace the missing portion of a skull. An STL file for a patient-specific implant can immediately be generated by decreasing the defective skull from the performed one. This process allows implants to be 3D printed on-site and drastically reduces the actual lead time.

In July 2020, Medtronic plc, a US-based medical device company that offers surgical devices, respiratory monitoring systems, medical equipment, and other equipment acquired Medicrea for a value of $ 8.2 (€7.00) per Medicrea share. This acquisition would increase Medtronic’s position as a global innovator in licensing technologies and solutions for spine surgery. Medicrea is a US manufacturer of medical devices and offers a variety of implants for the cervical spine and bone substitutes for the thoracic spine.

The rising prevalence of neurological diseases and road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the cranial implants market in the forecast period.According to Parkinson’s disease statistics, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common age-related neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s disease.

A cranial implant will enable doctors to look inside the brain without having to drill a new hole in the skull each time, making neurological disorder treatment easier. According to Parkinson’s Foundation, in 2020, approximately one million cases were suffering from Parkinson’s disease (PD) in the U.S. According to the world health organization, approximately 1.35 million people die every year from road accidents. Accidents cause a skull fracture, brain damage, and other related conditions. Therefore, the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and road accidents is driving the growth of the cranial implants market.

The countries covered in the cranial implants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144639/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Google Settles With Employee Who Said He Was Fired Over Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has settled with a software engineer who the U.S. labor board alleged was fired for his workplace activism, one of five employees the government recently accused the company of terminating for exercising their legally protected rights.The private settlement between the Alphabet Inc. unit and fired employee Laurence Berland was approved in July by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, according to agency records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. The terms weren

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • Gazprom Plans to Start Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC is planning to start flowing natural gas through one of the world’s most controversial pipelines next month, according to people with direct knowledge of the company’s plan. The Russian gas giant wants to begin shipping the fuel through the first leg of the Nord Stream 2 link to Germany on Oct. 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The timing of actual flows into Europe’s gas grid will still depend on a decision by the

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.9 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 3, according to sources. The API, which released its data a day later than usual due to Monday's Labor Day holiday, also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 6.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by about 3.7 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 1.8 million barrels for the week,

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • George Soros ups the ante in war of words with BlackRock over China, exposing contrast of bets on world's second-biggest market

    One of America's earliest investors in China fired an opening salvo in a potential war of words with the biggest global asset manager this week, as two of Wall Street's best-known investors spar over the investment potential of the world's second-largest economy. In one corner is George Soros, the billionaire founder of the Quantum Fund and an early investor in Hainan Airlines. Soros warned in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that bullish calls by BlackRock to invest in China could co

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Philip Morris backs full-year EPS guidance but says chip shortage hurting IQOS business

    Philip Morris International Inc. shares slid 0.7% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the Marlboro maker reaffirmed per-share earnings guidance for 2021, but said the global chip shortage is hurting its IQOS heated tobacco product. In a statement released ahead of a presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Bateau said the company is still expecting full-year EPS to range from $5.76 to $5.86, and for adjusted EPS to range from $5.97 to $6.0

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water over crypto lending — and how the SEC is sending a shot across the bow for DeFi

    Coinbase Global finds itself in a dust-up with its top regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission says run afoul of securities rules.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.