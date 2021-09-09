Cranial Implants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Major players in the cranial implants market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Kelyiniam Global Inc, Medartis AG, Osteomed, KLS Martin Group, Renishaw Plc, Xilloc Medical B.

V., Medtronic, Ortho Baltic, Evonos, and Synimed.



The global cranial implants market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The cranial implants market consists of sales of cranial implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cranial implants, which are plate-type medical devices that vary in size and configuration.Cranial implants are used for protecting intracranial structure, reconstructing the skull shape, normalizing cerebral hemodynamics, and also during cranial reconstruction procedures after cranial defects.



Cranial defects are generally caused by injury, infection, and others.



The main types of cranial implants include customized and non-customized cranial implants.A customized implant is transplanted into the wound and then transforms its shape when the temperature, pressure, or magnetic field changes, to adapt to the dimensions of tissue defects.



A polymer is a large molecule or a macromolecule which essentially is a combination of many subunits. The main types of material used for manufacturing cranial implants are polymer, metal, and ceramic and are used in hospital and trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.



North America was the largest region in the cranial implants market in 2020.Asia Pacific is predicted to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



3D printing is an emerging technology in the cranial implants market. 3D printing is the method of making three-dimensional solid objects from digital data. For instance, in 2020, Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and the Medical University of Graz in Austria, released a free automated design software to design 3D printable cranial implants. The program utilizes deep learning algorithms to automatically replace the missing portion of a skull. An STL file for a patient-specific implant can immediately be generated by decreasing the defective skull from the performed one. This process allows implants to be 3D printed on-site and drastically reduces the actual lead time.



In July 2020, Medtronic plc, a US-based medical device company that offers surgical devices, respiratory monitoring systems, medical equipment, and other equipment acquired Medicrea for a value of $ 8.2 (€7.00) per Medicrea share. This acquisition would increase Medtronic’s position as a global innovator in licensing technologies and solutions for spine surgery. Medicrea is a US manufacturer of medical devices and offers a variety of implants for the cervical spine and bone substitutes for the thoracic spine.



The rising prevalence of neurological diseases and road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the cranial implants market in the forecast period.According to Parkinson’s disease statistics, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common age-related neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s disease.



A cranial implant will enable doctors to look inside the brain without having to drill a new hole in the skull each time, making neurological disorder treatment easier. According to Parkinson’s Foundation, in 2020, approximately one million cases were suffering from Parkinson’s disease (PD) in the U.S. According to the world health organization, approximately 1.35 million people die every year from road accidents. Accidents cause a skull fracture, brain damage, and other related conditions. Therefore, the rising prevalence of neurological diseases and road accidents is driving the growth of the cranial implants market.



The countries covered in the cranial implants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



