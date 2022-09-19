Cranial Orthoses Market 2026, Increasing Incidence Of Cranial Deformities to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cranial Orthoses Market size is expected to grow by USD 104.75 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing incidence of cranial deformities, FDA-approved devices, and favorable reimbursement conditions will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, the availability of alternative methods to cranial orthoses, drawbacks associated with cranial orthoses, and lack of access to quality healthcare in underdeveloped and developing regions will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Cranial Orthoses Market Segmentation
Application
Type
Geography
Cranial Orthoses Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cranial orthoses market report covers the following areas:
Cranial Orthoses Market size
Cranial Orthoses Market trends
Cranial Orthoses Market industry analysis
This study identifies the use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses as one of the prime reasons driving the cranial orthoses market growth during the next few years.
Cranial Orthoses Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cranial Orthoses Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cranial Orthoses Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Align Clinic
ARMAC
Becker Orthopedic
Bio Medic Appliances Inc
BioSculptor
Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics
Cranial Technologies Inc.
Danmar Products Inc
Deccan OrthoPro
Hanger Inc.
Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics
Invent Medical Group s.r.o
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,
offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Cranial Orthoses Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist cranial orthoses market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cranial orthoses market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cranial orthoses market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cranial orthoses market vendors
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%.
Proton Therapy Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The proton therapy market share is expected to increase by USD 434.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%.
Cranial Orthoses Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 104.75 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.3
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Align Clinic, ARMAC, Becker Orthopedic, Bio Medic Appliances Inc, BioSculptor, Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics, Cranial Technologies Inc., Danmar Products Inc, Deccan OrthoPro, Hanger Inc., Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics, Invent Medical Group s.r.o, Lawall Prosthetic and Orthotic Services Inc, Leimkuehler Inc., Orthomerica Products Inc., Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, RESTORE POC, Union Orthotics and Prosthetics Co, Westcoast Brace and Limb, and Wilhelm Julius Teufel GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Plagiocephaly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Scaphocephaly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Brachycephaly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Active helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Passive helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Becker Orthopedic
11.4 Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics
11.5 Cranial Technologies Inc.
11.6 Danmar Products Inc
11.7 Hanger Inc.
11.8 Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics
11.9 Lawall Prosthetic and Orthotic Services Inc
11.10 Orthomerica Products Inc.
11.11 Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc
11.12 Wilhelm Julius Teufel GmbH
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
