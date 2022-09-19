Cranial Orthoses Market 2026, Increasing Incidence Of Cranial Deformities to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cranial Orthoses Market size is expected to grow by USD 104.75 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing incidence of cranial deformities, FDA-approved devices, and favorable reimbursement conditions will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the availability of alternative methods to cranial orthoses, drawbacks associated with cranial orthoses, and lack of access to quality healthcare in underdeveloped and developing regions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Cranial Orthoses Market Segmentation

Application

Type

Geography

Cranial Orthoses Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cranial orthoses market report covers the following areas:

Cranial Orthoses Market size

Cranial Orthoses Market trends

Cranial Orthoses Market industry analysis

This study identifies the use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses as one of the prime reasons driving the cranial orthoses market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Cranial Orthoses Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cranial Orthoses Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cranial Orthoses Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Align Clinic

ARMAC

Becker Orthopedic

Bio Medic Appliances Inc

BioSculptor

Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics

Cranial Technologies Inc.

Danmar Products Inc

Deccan OrthoPro

Hanger Inc.

Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics

Invent Medical Group s.r.o

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Download Free Sample Report.



Cranial Orthoses Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist cranial orthoses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cranial orthoses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cranial orthoses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cranial orthoses market vendors

Cranial Orthoses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 104.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Align Clinic, ARMAC, Becker Orthopedic, Bio Medic Appliances Inc, BioSculptor, Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics, Cranial Technologies Inc., Danmar Products Inc, Deccan OrthoPro, Hanger Inc., Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics, Invent Medical Group s.r.o, Lawall Prosthetic and Orthotic Services Inc, Leimkuehler Inc., Orthomerica Products Inc., Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, RESTORE POC, Union Orthotics and Prosthetics Co, Westcoast Brace and Limb, and Wilhelm Julius Teufel GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Plagiocephaly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Scaphocephaly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Brachycephaly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Active helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Passive helmets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Becker Orthopedic

11.4 Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics

11.5 Cranial Technologies Inc.

11.6 Danmar Products Inc

11.7 Hanger Inc.

11.8 Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics

11.9 Lawall Prosthetic and Orthotic Services Inc

11.10 Orthomerica Products Inc.

11.11 Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc

11.12 Wilhelm Julius Teufel GmbH

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

