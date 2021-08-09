Cranial Orthoses Market in Health Care Equipment Industry|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Becker Orthopedic, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, and Cranial Technologies Inc. will emerge as major cranial orthoses market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the cranial orthoses market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 8% with an incremental growth of USD 94.49 million during 2021-2025.

Attractive Opportunities with Cranial Orthoses Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The COVID-19 impact report on the cranial orthoses market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Story continues

Major Three Cranial Orthoses Market Participants:

Becker Orthopedic

Becker Orthopedic offers cranial remolding orthoses for pediatrics applications.

Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics

Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics offers Boston Band and Crown Cradle which are used to treat a number of types of cranial asymmetry, including positional plagiocephaly.

Cranial Technologies Inc.

Cranial Technologies Inc. offers a DOC band, which is a cranial helmet for plagiocephaly treatment associated with the post-surgical correction.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

Cranial Orthoses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The cranial orthoses market is segmented as below:

Type

Application

Geography

The cranial orthoses market is driven by the increasing incidence of cranial deformities. In addition, the use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses is expected to trigger the cranial orthoses market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

