Cranial Orthoses Market in Health Care Equipment Industry|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.
Becker Orthopedic, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, and Cranial Technologies Inc. will emerge as major cranial orthoses market participants during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the cranial orthoses market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 8% with an incremental growth of USD 94.49 million during 2021-2025.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The COVID-19 impact report on the cranial orthoses market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Cranial Orthoses Market Participants:
Becker Orthopedic
Becker Orthopedic offers cranial remolding orthoses for pediatrics applications.
Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics
Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics offers Boston Band and Crown Cradle which are used to treat a number of types of cranial asymmetry, including positional plagiocephaly.
Cranial Technologies Inc.
Cranial Technologies Inc. offers a DOC band, which is a cranial helmet for plagiocephaly treatment associated with the post-surgical correction.
Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/cranial-orthoses-market-industry-analysis
Cranial Orthoses Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The cranial orthoses market is segmented as below:
Type
Application
Geography
The cranial orthoses market is driven by the increasing incidence of cranial deformities. In addition, the use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses is expected to trigger the cranial orthoses market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
