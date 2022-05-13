U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.50
    +53.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,964.00
    +312.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,174.75
    +227.50 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.10
    +22.60 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.78
    +1.65 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -12.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0385
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.31
    -2.25 (-6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9700
    +0.5770 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,499.07
    +2,361.61 (+8.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.21
    +56.11 (+8.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,352.01
    +118.67 (+1.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L. P, Medtronic Plc, Medartis AG, TMJ Concepts, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra LifeScience Holdings, W.

New York, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277196/?utm_source=GNW
L Gore & Associates, and DePuy Synthes.

The global craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2021 to $1.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The market is expected to grow to $2.4 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market consist of sales of craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment-related services.Craniomaxillofacial is a special type of orthopedic surgery that focuses completely on the skull and facial disorders.

This surgery is generally conducted for the treatment of severe cranial and facial bone injuries.

The main products of the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market are cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute, MF plate, and screw fixation.Cranial flap fixation refers to the process of securing the flap with absorbable sutures by tightly packing into the surrounding kerf the shims of bone.

They are made up of various materials such as metals and alloys and polymers that are used in neurosurgery and ENT, orthognathic and dental surgery, and plastic surgery. The various end-users are hospital and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America was the largest region in craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rise in demand for reconstructive surgery is the driving force for the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market.The demand for reconstructive surgery is attributed to the growing trend of cosmetic treatment amongst millennials.

The procedure required to carry out a cosmetic treatment needs CMF devices and equipment.Hence, the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices and equipment increases.

For example, according to a report by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), a rise of 47% has been observed for cosmetic procedures since 2013.

The high cost of surgery is the restraint for the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market.The high cost of the surgery, made it less affordable it becomes for the patients, affecting the demand for CMF devices and equipment.

For example, an orthognathic surgery (a jaw corrective surgery) cost in the United States is around $20,000-$40,000.

The trend of usage of 3D Printing technology is on the rise in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. 3D Printing technology is a process of making complex structures that are built by stacking up thin layers on one another and cutting out complex edges. The use of 3D biomedical models during cranial and maxillofacial reconstructive surgery is extremely useful. The 3D models would help in preoperative planning by using the 3D modeling technique. For example, Renishaw Company has manufactured laser implants that are 3D Printed metal CMF patient-specific implants having high strength and flexibility.

EU Medical Devices Regulation has replaced 2 existing directives.The implementation of new regulations will be completed within 3 years of the transition period ending in 2020.

CMF devices and equipment are considered as a part of medical devices listed in the EU Medical Devices Regulations, the CMF devices and equipment manufacturers need to maintain a unique device identity to improve device traceability, including aesthetic devices that have the same characteristics and risks profile as that of analogous medical devices.Also, the management system standard for a medical device - ISO 13485 has been updated.

The regulation also directs the manufacturers to introduce implant cards for every implant medical device containing its information.

The countries covered in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277196/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter share price crashes amid fears Elon Musk deal could be pulled

    Twitter’s share price has plunged in pre-market trading, in the wake of Elon Musk’s announcement that his deal to buy the company is on hold. The price dropped by more than 20 per cent in the wake of Mr Musk’s announcement, dragging it down to around $36. Mr Musk said that he was postponing the detail until he could get more information on Twitter’s claim that less than 5 per cent of its users are fake and spam accounts.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price plunged 29% during after-hours trading on May 10 following its first-quarter earnings report. On a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) basis, Unity narrowed its net loss from $27.3 million to $25.4 million, or $0.08 per share -- which matched analysts' expectations. For the second quarter, Unity expects its revenue to rise just 6% to 8% year over year, which broadly misses the consensus forecast for 31% growth.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Europe Faces Shortfall of Key Gasoline Input on Russian Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for a key component in the production of gasoline is about to get tighter in Europe -- bad news for motorists already contending with soaring prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stable

  • Aerospace employers call DEI efforts 'imperative' in battle for talent

    With competition at a fever pitch for skilled manufacturing talent, employers are more focused than ever on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon faces shareholder advisory vote on $52.6 million retention award

    Long-time JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will find out on Tuesday how shareholders feel about a special $52.6 million stock option award he received to stay on for five more years, which is opposed by two key investor advisory firms. The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in Dimon's annual pay, which faces a non-binding vote at the bank's online annual meeting. JPMorgan has won approval from more than 90% of votes cast in its annual compensation ballots in eight of the last 12 years.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Massive Upgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Estimates

    AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Lack of coverage is the biggest problem with our retirement system

    In my view, the lack of continuous coverage under a workplace retirement plan is the most serious problem with our nation’s retirement system. The result is that many end up with no retirement savings other than Social Security and others, who weave in and out of coverage, with remarkably small 401(k) balances. For many years, we relied on coverage data from the Current Population Survey (CPS), the Census Bureau’s longstanding survey of labor-force participation activity and employment.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Apple Suppliers, Top Chipmaker Succumb to China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest chipmaker and a major iPhone supplier cut their outlooks for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst Covid outbreak in two years.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes

  • World’s Appetite for Russian Wheat Remains Strong

    (Bloomberg) -- A few months into the war in Ukraine, appetite for Russian wheat remains strong and there’s little sign that exports will fall soon.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaAfter briefly dropping at the s

  • This giant pension scandal is hiding in plain sight

    Many large employers, including Amazon and Home Depot, 'churn' through low-paid workers who often leave before 401(k)s vest.

  • Toyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle

    Toyota Motor Corp rolls out its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan on Thursday for lease only, a strategy the automaker says will help ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value but has raised analysts' eyebrows. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, according to industry data. Bundling insurance, repair costs and a battery warranty into the deal, Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years.

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

    Oil prices rose on Friday but were headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling supplies from Russia. Brent crude futures were up $2.06, or 1.9%, at $109.51 a barrel at 1100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.10, or 2%, to $108.23 a barrel. The market is continuing to be pushed and pulled by the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian oil tightening supply and concerns about faltering global demand.