Toys for Bob details 'Crash Bandicoot 4' upgrades for the PS5

The PS5 version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is almost upon us. On March 12th, you'll be able to accompany the genetically enhanced marsupial in his adventures on the new console, and you can do so in native 4K at 60 frames per second. At the latest PS State of Play event, Crash 4 developer Toys for Bob has detailed the upgrades that come with the PS5 version of the game, which also include much shorter load times, enhanced 3D audio and compatibility with the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers.

You'll feel different sensations based on what's going on in the game. For instance, you'll feel the blast of Neo Cortex's DNA-changing ray gun or the grip of Tawna's grapple hook while you're swinging around. Crash's jetboard and Dingodile's vacuum also have their own adaptive trigger feedback, as well. In case you've already played part of the game on the PS4 and want to continue on the new console, you'll be able to pick up from where you left off by transferring your save data. Simply open the game on the PS4, select the save you want and then upload it to the cloud. On the PS5, go to the "Select a Save Slot" screen again, then download the save data.

The game works with PS5's Activity Card feature, giving you a way to monitor your progress if you're seriously going for 106 percent completion to get the game's secret ending. You can get the PS5 version of Crash Bandicoot 4 for free if you already purchased it for the PS4, though you'll need to have the disc version of the console if you have a physical version of the game. Otherwise, you can purchase the title for US$60, £60 or €70.