Crate & Barrel and Molly Baz just launched a new kitchen collection—shop it now

Best-selling cookbook author and one of the internet’s favorite chefs, Molly Baz is collaborating with Crate & Barrel for a colorful line of kitchenware available today, Thursday May 4. You can shop the expansive 58-piece collection exclusively online and in Crate & Barrel stores.

The new collection includes Baz's dinner party favorites—everything from the kitchen tools you'll need to make a great meal as well as all of the plates and dishes you can use to serve it up.

What to shop from the Crate & Barrel x Molly Baz collection

The 58-piece collection by Molly Baz and Crate & Barrel reimagines kitchen essentials in fun colors.

The collection, which ranges in price from $9.95 to $129.99, features over 50 products and includes kitchen essentials like aprons, mixing bowls, whisks, salt and pepper grinders and measuring cups. The line is crafted from stoneware, melamine, stainless steel and FSC-certified wood.

Baz’s collection with Crate & Barrel shows off her love of primary colors and keen sense of style. She and her husband, designer Ben Willet, took their favorite party essentials and designed them to fit her exact specifications.

1. Rotating Condiment Caddy

Keep your favorite condiments close by with the Rotating Condiment Caddy.

If the space next to your stove is a disaster of oil and spice bottles, this rotating condiment caddy is the organizer you need. Add in your most used condiments into the caddy and with the cobalt blue pop of color, you can have a functional yet beautiful centerpiece for your dining room table or kitchen counter.

2. Egg Yolk Yellow Apron

Keep your clothes clean—but don't sacrifice style—with this Egg Yolk Yellow apron.

This apron packs a colorful punch in a dazzling bright yellow. The crossover style makes it easy and comfortable to wear. Plus, the handy pockets mean you can tuck away utensils or your phone while in the kitchen. Don’t worry about getting this 100% cotton apron messy, as the material is safe for cleaning in the washer and dryer.

3. The Tini Glass

Whether you take it wet or dry, the Tini Glass will make your martini all the better.

Whether you’re a martini or mocktail imbiber, you’ll enjoy whatever you’re drinking when it’s from this beautiful glass. This Tini Glass comes in cobalt blue or paprika red for a real stunning look. The classic coupe design makes it versatile for serving champagne or cocktails.

4. Wooden Salt Cellar

Store your favorite salt in this adorable cellar for easy seasoning.

We won’t get into the debate over kosher salt versus flaky salt, but you probably need a vessel to make getting a pinch of eithera little easier. The natural wood is complemented by a cobalt blue top for a chic look. Not only will it make salting your pasta water a breeze, but also it will add a decorative touch to your counter.

5. Three-tier Serving Tray

The Three-tier Serving Tray is perfect for hosting a summer buffet with friends.

Wow guests at your next dinner party with a homemade seafood tower that's built upon the yellow and red stainless steel Three-tier Serving Tray. Whether you’re serving appetizers or dessert, this tiered platter makes for a great show-stopping food display. For easy storage and customization, the tray can be disassembled.

Who is Molly Baz?

Baz is the author of "Cook This Book" and the upcoming "More is More".

Baz, who has over 700,000 Instagram followers, is the author of New York Times bestseller, “Cook This Book.” She rose to fame as a test kitchen editor at Bon Appétit, frequently appearing in the site's YouTube videos.

Currently, the recipe developer runs “Le Club”, a subscription-based recipe club available on her website. Her second cookbook, “More is More” will be released in October.

