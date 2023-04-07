Craters & Freighters Expands Crating, Packaging and Shipping Services with New South Carolina Location

Craters & Freighters South Carolina

Craters & Freighters, a national leader in specialty freight solutions, now offers exceptional crating, packaging, and shipping services with the grand opening of their new location in South Carolina.

Columbia, South Carolina, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craters & Freighters, a leading Crating, Packaging and Shipping company, is proud to announce the opening of a new location in beautiful Columbia, South Carolina. This new location will further extend the company's reach and allow us to better serve and meet the needs of our customers in the South Carolina area, specifically in Columbia, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach.

The new location, located at 1617 Street Andrews Terrace Columbia, SC 29210, features the materials, tools, experienced employees, and a motivated management team to meet local, national and global customers’ needs.

"We are excited to expand our presence in South Carolina," said C&F Corporate President and CEO Matthew Schmitz. "Our customers in this area have been loyal to us and we are excited to be able to provide them with an even better experience with our new location."

This new location reinforces the company's commitment to providing quality products and services to customers throughout the region. It will also create job opportunities for the people in the area and contribute to the Columbia local economy.

"As a company, we believe in providing the best possible service to our customers and supporting the communities where we operate," said Sri Rao, C&F Columbia Owner, President, and CEO. "We are excited to become a part of the fabric of Columbia and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of this great city."

Craters & Freighters is excited to welcome customers to our new location in Columbia, South Carolina, and we are committed to making it a success. Contact us at 803-667-9554 or email us at SouthCarolina@CratersAndFreighters.com to learn more about our services and how we can help meet your needs.

About Craters & Freighters:

Craters & Freighters was founded in 1990 and since has become a national leader in specialty freight solutions. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Craters & Freighters has expanded through franchising since 1991. We are a full-service, worldwide logistics provider that offers specialty crating, packaging, and shipping solutions for residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact: 803-667-9554



