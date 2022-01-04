Craters & Freighters Pittsburgh Celebrates 10 Years of Professional & Custom Shipping

Craters & Freighters Pittsburgh is celebrating its 10th anniversary as an industry leader and expert in high-quality, custom crating, packaging and shipping services domestically and internationally.

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh’s Craters & Freighters today announced its lucrative tenth anniversary coming this May. The milestone marks a decade-long success story of expert crating and shipping solutions and brings in the New Year on a high note. High-quality materials, effective methods, and comprehensive domestic and international shipping services have made success come easy.

Having opened their doors in May of 2012, the Pittsburgh team has years of experience and insight to offer. Utilizing various solutions, up-to-date technology, and the best materials, they welcome challenging, complex shipping projects and produce excellent results every time.

Their popularity grew quickly, forcing them to move to a larger space last December. With double the space, the Pittsburgh team has more opportunity to improve production efficiencies and offer their customers flexible, short and long term storage solutions as well.

Owner Paul McMorrow had this to say about his upcoming anniversary, “I am incredibly thankful for such a talented and hardworking team. We handle such a diverse array of items, and this team really showcases their creativity and craftsmanship every time. Our customers really appreciate and count on the consistent quality and service we provide on a daily basis.”

Craters & Freighters Pittsburgh is known as a shipping and crating dynamo in the area. The attention to detail they provide is unparalleled, offering reliable and trusted shipping solutions to local businesses, industry leaders, government agencies, and more.

When asked what it takes to be so successful in this very competitive industry, Paul McMorrow said, “Honesty and integrity are key. This industry needs trustworthy partners to thrive in a cost competitive environment, so if you lose that, you’re done. Our specialists are not only talented, but they take pride in their work and are dedicated to excellent results. They treat every customer asset with respect, and never over-promise and under-deliver. In the end, getting the job done right the first time is what we try to achieve - this helps minimize any surprises with respect to quality, service, or cost.”

Pittsburgh’s Craters & Freighters has an open-communication policy, and their testimonials speak volumes. No matter what kind of item you need effectively and efficiently packaged, crated, and transported, this Pittsburgh shipping company can help.

Craters & Freighters is a pioneer and leading expert in specialty packaging, crating, and shipping. Founded in 1990, the company has over 65 brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S. It serves residential and business customers in all sectors, including telecommunications, electronics, medical equipment, aerospace, biotechnology, and heavy machinery. From simple shipments to complex corporate moves, Craters & Freighters is a national powerhouse with local accountability.

Contact Craters & Freighters in Pittsburgh at 724-776-2728 or visit their website at cratersandfreighterspittsburgh.com to learn more.

Pittsburgh Craters & Freighters

Address: 215 Commerce Park Drive, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Phone: 724-776-2728

Website: cratersandfreighterspittsburgh.com

Marketing Department

PR@CratersAndFreighters.com

1-800-736-3335





