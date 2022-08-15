U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,290.88
    +10.73 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.04
    +129.99 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,096.70
    +49.52 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.68
    -2.94 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.81
    -3.28 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -20.50 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.45 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0176
    -0.0081 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0630 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0069 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2140
    -0.2660 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,225.34
    -320.89 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.73
    -15.03 (-2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Crave Brothers named the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker

·2 min read

WATERLOO, Wis., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is proud to announce that their Chocolate Mascarpone was named the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker. This is the first time the company has received this prestigious award.

The award was announced during the annual Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest and Auction on August 11, hosted by Wisconsin State Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. This year, over 300 locally produced dairy products were entered and Crave's Chocolate Mascarpone was selected as the Grand Champion from the top 40 first place winners from each product class.

"Our Chocolate Mascarpone has become a favorite with customers, and we're delighted to add this coveted recognition to our growing list of awards for our newest product," said Crave Brothers' founder George Crave. "It's especially rewarding to be recognized as we celebrate our 20-year anniversary!"

In addition to its Chocolate Mascarpone placing first in the flavored soft cheese category, Crave Brothers had a strong showing in other cheese classes including:

  • Mozzarella Medallions – 2rd place in the open class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese

  • Mascarpone – 3nd place in the open class – Soft and Spreadable Cheese

  • Marinated Fresh Mozzarella – 3rd place in the Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family, celebrating 20 years in the cheesemaking business in 2022, farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-brothers-named-the-2022-wisconsin-state-fair-grand-master-cheesemaker-301605756.html

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

Recommended Stories

  • Restaurant Meals Become a Relative Bargain as Grocery Prices Soar

    Consumer prices at grocery stores and restaurants increased 13.1% and 7.6%, respectively, year-over-year in July—the biggest inflationary gap between grocery stores and restaurants since the 1970s.

  • To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste then sauce

    For the sauce, we borrow from Colombia’s take on guacamole — spiked with both lime juice and vinegar as well as fresh chilies — to create an easy, no-cook sauce for the fillets. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and a pinch of salt.

  • I Will Buy No Wine Before Its Time and Won't Buy These 3 Wine Stocks Yet, Either

    This trio of companies that produce wine made their stock market debuts over the past 18 months and don't look ripe for the picking.

  • 18 Easy High-Protein Breakfast Recipes That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

    Kickstart your day with one of these high-protein breakfast recipes. Not only does each dish have at least 15 grams of protein per serving, but they also feature ingredients like broccoli, blueberries, nuts and Greek yogurt, so these meals can help reduce inflammation and its negative symptoms like joint stiffness and mental fog. And if that wasn't enough, all of these breakfasts only take 15 minutes or less to make, so they are practical options even for the busiest mornings.

  • People Are Sharing The Worst Homemade Meals They've Ever Been Served, And These Horror Stories Might Make You Feel Better About Your Own Cooking

    "It should have clicked for me when I realized they made the lasagna in only 45 minutes."View Entire Post ›

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Easy Dinners I Make When I Didn't Meal Plan

    As a dietitian on a budget, I try to meal plan to start my week as it helps me save money, cut down on food waste and save time in the kitchen. Especially when I'm returning home from travel or after hectic weekends, it's harder to take inventory of my kitchen, meal plan and get to the grocery store. During those weeks, I rely on these healthy, super easy dinner recipes.

  • Five dinner recipes to cool you down on a hot day

    MEAL PLAN: These salads capture all that is fresh and fragrant and vibrant in summer, says Emily Weinstein

  • Save up to 24% on these grilling essentials

    Make the most of the rest of your summer with sales on a brand new kettle charcoal grill and other grilling essentials.

  • School lunches that are ready to roll: Ideas for great wraps

    Wraps, however, have also taken their place in the pantheon of sandwich possibilities, and sometimes the mere novelty of a rolled-up sandwich instead of a square one might entice a kid to try something different inside it. You can leave wraps whole, in one big tube-like piece, slice them in half on the diagonal, or slice them into several 1- to 2-inch pieces. Plain old flour tortillas are fine, or look for packages labeled “wraps,” which are often thinner and more pliable (e.g.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest:

  • Digital Bank Revolut Gets Approval to Offer Crypto Services Throughout Europe

    European digital bank Revolut has been granted authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) allowing it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

  • Chevron Corporation (CVX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Chevron (CVX). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Dan Loeb buys new stake in Disney, lays out key initiatives 'to unlock further value'

    Dan Loeb's Third Point buys new stake in Disney.

  • Third Point re-invests in Disney, pushes for changes including ESPN spinoff

    (Reuters) -Hedge fund Third Point on Monday unveiled a new position in Walt Disney Co and made a string of suggestions, ranging from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to share buybacks to new board members, to improve the company's fortunes. Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, made a U-turn on Disney by buying a stake in the second quarter not long after he liquidated the firm's position in Disney during the first quarter. Still, Loeb laid out a list of changes he feels should be pursued in order to improve the company's fortunes.

  • Activist Investor Dan Loeb Takes New Stake in Disney, Urges ESPN Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb said he acquired a stake in Walt Disney Co. and called for sweeping changes at the world’s largest entertainment company, including a spinoff of the ESPN sports network and new board members.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest

  • Wall Street, Like the Climate Bill, Bets on Both Green Energy and Fossil Fuels

    Many investors have continued backing oil-and-gas companies, predicting they will make money for years to come and will control emerging energy technologies.

  • Utilities ETF (IDU) Hits New 52-Week High

    Utilities ETF IDU has hit a 52-week high lately. Can it soar higher?

  • Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    Monthly housing data will come this week from the National Association of Home Builders, the Census Bureau, and the National Association of Realtors.

  • Global stocks fall, U.S. dollar gains after surprise China data

    Global equities fell and the U.S. dollar rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected economic data in China prompted the country's central bank to cut its lending rate, raising concerns of a global recession. The People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut key interest rates on Monday after the world's second-largest economy reported July data on industrial output and retail sales that missed most analyst estimates. China's strict COVID-19 restrictions have hobbled activity at its main manufacturing hubs and popular tourist spots, including Shanghai, even as a deepening downturn continues in the property market.

  • What’s the best way to invest in tech stocks right now? This strategy is working well for one fund manager.

    Robert Stimpson of Oak Associates Funds favors a "financials first" approach to tech stocks.