Crave Brothers Takes Home Best in Class at United States Cheese Championship

Several other signature cheeses placed in the Top 10 of their respective categories

WATERLOO, Wis., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese's Chocolate Mascarpone took home Best in Class accolades in the Flavored Soft Cheese category at the 2023 United States Cheese Championships, with their Fresh Mozzarella placing in the Top 3 of the Fresh Mozzarella category.

This year's contest saw 2,249 entries from 197 producers representing 35 states.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese's top accolades by class and place are as follows:

Open Class, Flavored Soft Cheeses: Chocolate Mascarpone (1 st ); Marinated Fresh Mozzarella (4 th )

Fresh Mozzarella: Fresh Mozzarella (2nd, 3rd)

"It's an honor to see our products recognized on a national stage," said George Crave, founder of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. "We're proud of our award-winning legacy that spans each of our handcrafted products."

First-place Chocolate Mascarpone is the perfect way to add an elegant touch to everyday recipes, including desserts, charcuterie boards and fruit trays. Find recipes using the award-winning product on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today.

The U.S. Cheese Championship has been held biennially since 1981. 2023 marks the 21st edition of the contest, hosted in Green Bay, Wis., by the Wisconsin Cheese Maker's Association. The contest is open to cheesemakers across the nation and is evaluated by a panel of skilled technical judges. Cheeses are scored by flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and more.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

*Photos available by request.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-brothers-takes-home-best-in-class-at-united-states-cheese-championship-301754847.html

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese