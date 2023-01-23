U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Crave InfoTech launches white paper on SAP BTP as an intelligent platform

·2 min read

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech has launched a white paper on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) titled 'Future of platform-driven intelligent enterprise computing' which uncovers the top benefits of an intelligent platform (SAP BTP) amplified by the right extensions/products, a clean core, and user-centric Workflows.

Crave_Logo
Crave_Logo

Crave InfoTech has been a long and key SAP partner for over a decade working across diverse industries, gaining deep industry insights and efficiency-enabling acumen. The company has pooled its learnings, along with an active assessment of the current business, environmental, geopolitical, and economic scenarios to create this white paper on the benefits of platform-driven intelligent computing.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech said, "We talk of the future with hope and a plan. But what's the guaranteed path to this future? It's not a black box anymore. Whatever the future holds, the path is laid out with platform-driven intelligence. In the age of Chat GPT-4 and Dall-E 2, those that aren't on an intelligence-driven platform should really read through the benefits highlighted in our white paper – and evaluate how they intend to stay competitive in the times of speedy transitions and evolution."

The white paper unveils fresh concepts like the Prime Ripeness Points (PRP) to envision platform intelligence, especially SAP BTP. The PRP is a culmination of data structuring, processing speed, inherent platform intelligence, scalability, and seamless user interface. This presents the right user with 'ripe' and 'actionable' insights in the right manner at the right time to enable the perfect decision that results in max productivity or effectiveness.

This and other concepts highlighted in this white paper are ideal for CIOs, CEOs, and business leaders to help them properly plan their 2023-2025 growth burst.

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech, based in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Supply Chain Management, Intelligent Asset Management, and Intelligent Warehouse Management solutions.

Media Contact:
Faiz Shaikh
Faiz.shaikh@craveinfotech.com
https://products.craveinfotech.com/white-paper-future-of-platform-driven-intelligent-enterprise-computing
https://www.craveinfotech.com/
Global number: 1-844-CRAVEIT (272-8348)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741167/Crave_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-infotech-launches-white-paper-on-sap-btp-as-an-intelligent-platform-301727854.html

SOURCE Crave InfoTech

