Crave InfoTech wins 'Best Warehouse and Automation Company' at Inflection Awards

·2 min read

PUNE, India and PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech, an enterprise solutions and automation company, won the award for 'Best Warehouse and Automation Company' at the 55th Inflection Logistics and Warehousing Forum and Awards, in association with Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), Singapore Institute of Materials Management (SIMM), and NASSCOM Center of Excellence – IoT and AI.

Crave_Logo
Crave_Logo

Crave InfoTech won the award for its work with a leading global life science/pharmaceutical client. Crave's product – cWarehouse was central in its overall Intelligent Warehouse Management solution for the life science enterprise. The client used cWarehouse to digitize, streamline, and automate their warehouse and inventory management.

The client was to enable a 15% reduction in labor cost/unit handled and a 35% reduction in warehouse operation costs while becoming 100% paperless.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech, said, "It's an honor to be felicitated by our peers for our Intelligent Supply Chain and Warehouse Management products. We have been helping our global clients along their digitization and automation journeys for the past 15 years. Our partnership with the tech leaders like SAP and Zebra Technologies ensures end-to-end supply chain visibility, interoperability, total integrability and extendibility, complete enterprise mobility backed by the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning, etc. for our clients."

"Further underlining part that perhaps clinched the award in our favor," Shrikant continued, "was the high adoption and simplified user experience for the client. We deploy our overall solution along with the intuitive workflows in quick time with zero errors and faster value-realization."

Crave InfoTech is a SAP Business Technology Partner expert with multiple satisfied clients within the life science or pharmaceutical industry. The company offers multiple intelligence-centered solutions across the supply chain, logistics, warehouse, and asset management that also include enablers like RFID/barcode scanning, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), IoT, Workflow/Process Automation, etc.

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech, based in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Supply Chain Management, Intelligent Asset Management, and Intelligent Warehouse Management solutions.

Media Contact:

Faiz Shaikh
Faiz.shaikh@craveinfotech.com
1-844-CRAVEIT (272-8348)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741167/Crave_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crave-infotech-wins-best-warehouse-and-automation-company-at-inflection-awards-301571568.html

SOURCE Crave InfoTech

