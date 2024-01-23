Crawford Central approves schedule, hires and more

Jan. 23—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A brief Crawford Central School Board meeting Monday included the approval of the board's meeting schedule, new hires for the business office, a limit to any potential tax increase for next year, and tributes to a retiring band leader.

The meeting schedule, like all of the votes taken during the 22-minute meeting, was approved unanimously. The schedule maintains the existing start time of 5:30 p.m. for meetings and follows the same pattern of holding work sessions on the third Monday of each month and regular voting meetings on the fourth Monday. An exception occurs in May, when the meetings are both moved up one week due to Memorial Day. No meetings are held in July and in December the board meets only for a reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The decision to stick with the existing schedule comes after a survey was posted to the district's Facebook page seeking preferences from residents on meeting start times.

The three-question survey, which was available from Dec. 13 to Jan. 10, drew 88 responses, including 60 from people who identified themselves as district residents and 20 who identified themselves as district employees.

Only 74 participants responded to the question regarding meeting start time (two other questions asked about the respondents' affiliation with the district and whether or not they wished to participate in meetings). Of those, 48 supported the 5:30 p.m. start time that has been in place since January 2013. Eleven respondents voted for 6:30 p.m., seven supported 6 p.m., six voted for 7 p.m., and two indicated they had no opinion.

The survey results were sharply different from the responses to a separate but similar survey posted by board members Ron Irwin and Monica Hargenrater shortly after they were elected in November. The earlier survey elicited 76 responses with 7 p.m. attracting the largest plurality of 29 votes.

For the district's business office, the approved the hiring of Patricia Kidd as assistant business manager at a pay rate of $78,405 per year, a salary that is determined by the district's Administrator Compensation and Benefit Plans. Kidd's first day with the district will be Feb. 12.

Story continues

Kimberly Heller was approved for temporary employment with the business office at a rate of $100 per hour. Heller, who served as business manager for Fort LeBoeuf School District before her retirement, will provide consulting assistance as needed for an office whose newly hired assistant manager begins next month and whose manager was hired last spring, according to board President Kevin Merritt.

The district is lucky to have an experienced business manager available if necessary, Merritt said.

"The thing is, people in the school finance area, once they're in school finance and they get out, they don't want to be involved," he said.

The board also approved the Act 1 index for 2024-25. The index determines the maximum tax increase a district can impose without voter approval or an exception from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). Increases that meet or fall below the index can be passed by school boards without approval from voters.

A statewide base index that incorporates state and federal data on wages is adjusted by comparing each district's average wealth to the state average. The state's base index for the upcoming school year is 5.3 percent. That rate is adjusted for counties with lower levels of wealth per pupil compared to the state average, according to PDE.

The adjusted index for Crawford Central is 7.5 percent, up from 5.8 percent last year.

Among the slate of staffing changes approved by the board is the June retirement of Cochranton Junior-Senior High band director Carl Miller. In concluding remarks, Merritt and Vice President Jeff Rose both thanked Miller for his more than 30 years of service to the districts, a tenure that has included more than 30 Lakeshore Marching Band Association championships for Cochranton. Both Merritt's and Rose's children won championships under Miller's direction.

"Right from the beginning whenever my kids started, I said there's really nothing special in the water in Cochranton that we have good musicians," Rose said. "We had a leader that inspired the kids — and not just the kids, but the parents, the band boosters — to support the program and it's been an awesome program for Cochranton, a lot of pride for the community, and I just want to thank Carl for that."

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.