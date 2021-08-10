U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,426.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,141.25
    +16.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.20
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.71
    +1.23 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    +0.54 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5100
    +0.2050 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,343.89
    -371.38 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.63
    +56.30 (+5.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.04
    -6.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Crawford United Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crawford United Corporation
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Revenue $26.4 million, an increase of 42% over Q2 2020

  • Operating income $2.1 million, an increase of 299%

  • Net income $1.2 million, an increase of 445%

CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA), a growth-oriented holding company serving diverse markets, today reported results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, sales were $26.4 million compared with $18.6 million in the same period last year, an increase of 42%. In this quarter, the Company recorded operating income of $2.1 million compared with operating income of $0.5 million in the same period last year, an increase of 299%. Net income was $1.2 million, or $0.37 per fully diluted share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share in the same period last year, an increase of 445% in net income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, sales were $50.4 million compared to $43.9 million in the same period last year, an increase of 15%. In this six-month period, the Company recorded operating income of $4.4 million compared to operating income of $3.7 million in the same period last year, an increase of 21%. Net income was $4.4 million, or $1.29 per fully diluted share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.69 per fully diluted share in the same period last year, an increase of 90% in net income.

For the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021, the increases in sales and operating income were due to the acquisitions of Komtek Forge and Global-Tek Manufacturing, as well as organic growth and a recovery in customer demand as we emerge from the global pandemic. Net income was positively impacted by forgiveness of debt in the amount of $1.5 million under the CARES Act.

Brian Powers, Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased with the ongoing success of our business model. Our recent acquisitions of Komtek Forge, Global-Tek Manufacturing and Emergency Hydraulics will positively impact our levels of sales and earnings for the remainder of 2021. Crawford United is continuing to explore opportunities for increased revenue and improved profitability, always with an eye towards additional acquisitions.”

About Crawford United Corporation. Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, education, aerospace, defense, and transportation. The company currently operates two business segments. The Commercial Air Handling Equipment business is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing highly customized, large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial air handling solutions, primarily for hospitals and universities. The Industrial & Transportation Products segment provides highly complex precision components to customers in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as a full line of branded metal, silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.

Information about Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by the Company, are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including, but not limited to, those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, actual results of the Company could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and manage the larger operations of the combined businesses, the Company’s dependence upon a limited number of customers in the aerospace industry, the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates, which includes several competitors with greater financial resources and larger sales organizations, the Company’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities in certain sectors, the Company’s ability to obtain cost effective financing and the Company’s ability to satisfy obligations under its financing arrangements, statements related to the expected effects on the Company’s business of the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the Company’s products, actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions and any re-imposed public health measures or tightened public health restrictions in response to any increased spread of new strains of COVID-19 in the Company’s markets, the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity, the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, efforts made to combat COVID-19, including vaccine development and distribution, general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, as well as the risks described from time to time in the Company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Brian E. Powers
Chief Executive Officer
216-243-2449
bpowers@crawfordunited.com

“Crawford United has a great future behind it.”

CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

$

26,449,885

100%

$

18,576,588

100%

$

50,443,889

100%

$

43,858,162

100%

Cost of Sales

20,669,595

78%

15,077,549

81%

38,660,678

77%

34,150,980

78%

Gross Profit

5,780,290

22%

3,499,039

19%

11,783,211

23%

9,707,182

22%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,660,493

14%

2,968,519

16%

7,337,954

14%

6,038,513

14%

Operating Income

2,119,797

8%

530,520

3%

4,445,257

9%

3,668,669

8%

Interest charges

238,696

1%

235,289

1%

457,314

1%

532,710

1%

Other (income) expense, net

286,644

1%

(12,394)

0%

(1,275,473)

-3%

58,967

0%

Income before Income Taxes

1,594,457

6%

307,625

2%

5,263,416

11%

3,076,992

7%

Income tax expense

347,152

1%

78,788

0%

872,694

2%

772,585

2%

Net income

$

1,247,305

5%

$

228,837

1%

$

4,390,722

9%

$

2,304,407

5%

Net income (loss) per common share

Basic

$

0.37

$

0.07

$

1.29

$

0.70

Diluted

$

0.37

$

0.07

$

1.29

$

0.69

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

3,408,906

3,317,665

3,400,917

3,314,573

Diluted

3,409,800

3,319,264

3,401,805

3,316,217


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Moderna, BioNTech Extend Record Rally Ahead of Booster Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE are extending this year’s stock rally ahead of new guidance on the need for boosters.The two companies have each surged more than 480% the past year to record highs. Pfizer Inc., BioNTech’s partner on the shot, which has a fulsome list of other marketed drugs driving its valuation, has broken through a 21-year high as investors pile into vaccine-tied stocks.“It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, because if you don’t own it,

  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    SDC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Key Takeaways From AbbVie's Second-Quarter Earnings

    One of those was pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and the drugmaker's results were impressive. AbbVie recorded total revenue of roughly $14 billion, 19.3% higher than the year-ago period on an operational basis. Here are three key aspects of AbbVie's success during the second quarter.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.