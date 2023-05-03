Crawler Camera System Market size to grow by USD 3,272.58 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increasing urbanization - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crawler camera system market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,272.58 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 16.06%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The increasing urbanization is a major driver for the growth of the crawler camera system market during the forecast period. Urbanization is rising worldwide due to the growing world population, rising living standards, and the availability of better facilities and infrastructure. According to the World Bank, the population in the urban area has increased from 51.66% in 2010 to 56% in 2021. By 2050, more than two-thirds of the world's population is expected to live in urban areas. The urban population growth is driven by emerging economies such as China, India, and Nigeria due to their rapid economic development. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Crawler camera system market - Segmentation Analysis
This crawler camera system market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (municipal, residential, and industrial), application (pipeline inspection, drain inspection, and tank and cavity inspection), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The market share growth by the municipal segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth is due to the rising urbanization. Increased urbanization leads to a significant increase in human activity. This is resulting in increased generation of municipal solid waste (MSW). The rising municipal waste and increasing urbanization are creating a huge demand for smart waste management, which has increased the demand for crawler camera systems. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
The market is segmented by region North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
North America is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor for the regional growth. This is due to the factor that the country is home to many industries that have incorporated process automation systems into their workplaces. Petrochemicals, oil and gas, industrial products, food and beverages, automotive, healthcare, and electrical and electronics are among the common industries that use crawler camera systems on industrial pipes. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the region.
Crawler Camera Systems Market - Vendor Analysis
Given the fragmented structure, the global crawler camera system market is moderately competitive. High industry growth rates and increasing technological advances are significant risk factors for vendors. Vendors compete based on product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors not only must develop new ideas and technologies but also stay up to date with the emerging technologies that could influence service lines.
Crawler Camera Systems Market - Market Dynamics
Significant Trends
Technological advancement in crawler cameras is a major market trend influencing the market growth.
The market vendors are integrating machine learning and AI into process automation to improve quality levels, minimize process downtime, and maximize business productivity. These developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Moreover, the use of AI and IoT in robotic inspection has given rise to advanced visual inspection, acoustic inspection, and essential repair solutions. Combining AI and IoT will act as the robot's eyes, allowing visual inspection to uncover bugs and issues; for instance, the integration of AI and IoT will enable sensors in inspection robots to detect changes in noise, vibration, or harshness (NVH).
This provides acoustic insights that may not be available without traditional inspection robots.
Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
The vulnerability of the crawler cameras to getting damaged is a challenge for the crawler camera system market growth.
The structure of crawler inspection camera systems is known to be fragile and susceptible to damage from abuse.
Inexpensive cameras are usually made of plastic. Frequent use can easily damage the camera.
The camera adopts a bulky design to protect it from impacts and protect the built-in chip from water and its bulk hinders usability and minimizes controls, which does not attract the attention of customers.
Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Crawler Camera System Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crawler camera system market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the crawler camera system market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Crawler Camera System Market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Crawler Camera System Market vendors
Crawler Camera System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.06%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,272.58 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
15.75
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 30%
Key countries
US, China, India, Russia, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AM Industrial Ltd., Deep Trekker Inc., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Envirosight LLC, Halma Plc, IDEX Corp., Insight Vision, INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH, Kummert GmbH, Medical Intubation Technology Corp., Pro Engineers, Ratech Electronics Ltd., Rausch GmbH, RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG, Scanprobe Techniques Ltd., Shenzhen SROD Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Spectis Robotics Ltd., SPX Corp., The Toro Co., and Toradex AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global crawler camera system market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Municipal and residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Pipeline inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Drain inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Tank and cavity inspection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AM Industrial Ltd.
12.4 Deep Trekker Inc.
12.5 Eddyfi NDT Inc.
12.6 Envirosight LLC
12.7 Halma Plc
12.8 IDEX Corp.
12.9 Insight Vision
12.10 INSPECTOR SYSTEMS GmbH
12.11 Kummert GmbH
12.12 Ratech Electronics Ltd.
12.13 Rausch GmbH
12.14 RIEZLER Inspektionssysteme GmbH and Co. KG
12.15 Scanprobe Techniques Ltd.
12.16 SPX Corp.
12.17 The Toro Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
