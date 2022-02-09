U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.83
    +54.29 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,771.88
    +309.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,402.34
    +207.88 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.87
    +30.49 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.16
    +0.80 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9330
    -0.0210 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4540
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,795.92
    +232.76 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.88
    +20.17 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.98
    +85.91 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Crawling toward the metaverse

Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex crawled through the Metaverse, leaning on Facebook's latest earnings and Microsoft's newest appetite as somewhat of a map.

Our question, after much thinking, gets into the heart of what the Metaverse is built for:

Will the metaverse be for work, or for play?

We’re not picking sides, necessarily, but exploring how two companies within Big Tech are staking bets in the digital world, and how we think those bets will shake out long term for them and the startups that look up to them.

Facebook seems to be taking a work-styled approach, Microsoft is big in games, and startups are trying a host of different methods for building our digital next. Who is right? Who will win? And how will we get here? That's what we wanted to dive into.

The Satya Nadella interview that we mentioned is here, as well as Natasha's piece on virtual HQs.

Do we need so many virtual HQ platforms?

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Square Despite Apple's Latest Move

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a $210 (105% upside) price target after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone. The analyst views Apple's near-field communication move as potentially more long-term benefits for Block. Tap To Pay could further proliferate Block's two-sided commerce ecosystem on a broader and more global basis, Dolev notes. Related Content: Apple Fires Up Square Rivalry With Latest Feature He sees potential for Ap

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Samsung debuts Galaxy S22 line including flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at $1,199

    Samsung has debuted its new Galaxy S22 line including the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra.

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: 2022 Guidance Coming In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple to Launch Tap-to-Pay Feature in Challenge to Square

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. confirmed plans to release its much-anticipated Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone later this year, giving merchants an alternative to Block Inc.’s Square technology. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billi

  • Bitcoin Miners Offloaded Holdings as Prices Dropped to $33K

    Miners sold their bitcoin holders as prices of the asset fell last month, data showed.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Here's Why Ferrari Partnered With This Leading Chipmaker

    Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) collaborated with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Qualcomm will be a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner through Snapdragon, Qualcomm's premium product and experience brand leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive. The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater unveiled at Maranello on 17 February 2022. Furthermore, the Maranello marque's esports activities will be a part of the sponsorship. Benedetto Vigna, Ferra

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • Why Apple Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed 1.9% on Tuesday after it announced a new way for merchants to accept payments. The feature will be powered by NFC technology and will connect with Apple's popular mobile payment service, Apple Pay. Apple will partner with payment processors like Stripe and e-commerce platforms like Shopify to make the service widely available.

  • Meme Coin Recovery: BNB Whale Buys 8.9 Million DOGE

    Despite BNB’s 15% price gains in the last week, some BNB whales eyed meme tokens like Dogecoin as the larger market seemed to recover.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

  • How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

    Here's what you need to do to hide your home from other users in Google Maps and Apple Maps.

  • How Google is making inroads into the crypto ecosystem

    Google is making significant inroads into the crypto-ecosystem as blockchain technology becomes more mainstream.

  • Twitter parts ways with two-factor provider following claims of secret surveillance

    A Mitto AG founder allegedly operated a secret surveillance operation.

  • Samsung to reveal its new S22 flagship phones to replace the Galaxy Note

    The technology giant is set to announce a range of new gadgets on Wednesday.

  • Semeon Analytics and Material Intellect Announce Completion of Major National Defense Contract and New Data Analytics Partnership

    Recent manufacturing and defense industry projects lead to pursuit of advanced data analytics partnership