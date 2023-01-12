U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,994.60
    +24.99 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,278.43
    +305.42 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.25
    +75.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,868.03
    +23.98 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    +1.35 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.20
    +22.30 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.49 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0098 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0850 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    +0.0084 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0390
    -3.3860 (-2.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,795.30
    +1,413.07 (+8.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.23
    +10.11 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

CRAYFISH BIDCO OY HAS PURCHASED 13,647,263 SHARES REPRESENTING A 9.9 PERCENT STAKE IN CAVERION CORPORATION

·11 min read

  • Triton believes in the superiority of its offer of EUR 8.00 per share, representing a 14.3 percent premium compared to the pending voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Caverion by the consortium led by Bain Capital.

  • Crayfish BidCo Oy has today acquired 13,647,263 shares in Caverion, approximately 9.9 percent of all outstanding shares in the company, signaling Triton's strong commitment to the tender offer.

  • The transaction will enable Caverion to continue its transformation strategy to sustainably improve its long-term performance and allows all current shareholders of Caverion to be appropriately rewarded for the improvements that Caverion has already delivered.

  • Triton does not anticipate any material substantive issues to the completion of the tender offer, which is expected to occur during the third or fourth quarter of 2023, and shareholders who have validly tendered their shares will be compensated for the longer time period to completion through the offer price accruing interest at the rate of 3.00 percent per annum from the beginning of July 2023 onwards if the tender offer is not declared unconditional before then.

  • Triton is seeking the support of Caverion's Board of Directors and shareholders and looking forward to engaging with the Caverion Board of Directors on delivering a successful outcome to all Caverion shareholders, employees and customers

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced (the "Announcement Release") a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The shareholders of Caverion have been offered a cash consideration of EUR 8.00 for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Offer Price"). The Offeror expects to publish a tender offer document with detailed information on the Tender Offer on or about 30 January 2023. The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about 31 January 2023 and to initially expire on or about 11 April 2023.

PURCHASES OF SHARES IN CAVERION

As noted in the Announcement Release, the Offeror has intended to seek to acquire Shares as soon as possible after the announcement of the Tender Offer. The Offeror has today acquired in total 13,647,263 Shares amounting to approximately 9.9 percent of all outstanding shares in the Company (excluding treasury shares). The Offeror is committed to its Tender Offer and convinced that the Tender Offer can be completed within the timeline set out in the Announcement Release.

Based on its in-depth substantive analysis, carried out by highly reputable antitrust advisers, the Offeror believes that its Tender Offer will not raise material substantive concerns or execution risk from a merger control clearance perspective. The Offeror expects that it will be able to obtain merger control clearance and complete the Tender Offer during the third or fourth quarter of 2023, but it is possible that merger control clearance could be obtained, and the Tender Offer completed, already during the second quarter of 2023. To provide additional compensation for the longer timeline to completion, the Offer Price will accrue interest at a rate of 3,00 percent per annum as of 1 July 2023, as set out in the Announcement Release.

ABOUT TRITON

Triton is a leading Northern European investment firm which seeks to contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and its executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions.

Mikael Aro from Triton comments:

"Our acquisition of Caverion shares is evidence of our conviction in Triton being the ideal partner for Caverion and our offer for the company being superior. We have now acquired 9.9 percent of shares in the company from the open market. We look forward to discussions with all Caverion shareholders and the board and becoming the new owner of Caverion."

INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton
+46 709 483 810
hazen.wp@triton-partners.com

Media contact in Finland:
Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant at Tekir
+358 50 529 4299
niko@tekir.fi

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER ARE NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (THE "FSMA"). THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE; OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE, WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005.

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND.

Information for shareholders of Caverion in the United States

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of Caverion, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is being made in reliance on, and in compliance with, Rule 14d-1(c) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Tender Offer is being made for securities of a non-US company. The Tender Offer is being made in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, any financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Caverion of such information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Caverion, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. Any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland to the extent, and in the manner required, by Finnish law.

Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Tender Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Caverion is organized under the laws of Finland, and the Offeror is organized under the laws of Finland. Some or all of the officers and directors of the Offeror and Caverion, respectively, are residents of countries other than the United States. In addition, most of the assets of the Offeror and Caverion are located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for U.S. shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws. U.S. shareholders may not be able to sue a foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations of the U.S. securities laws, and it may be difficult to compel a foreign company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement.

Forward-looking statements

This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this stock exchange release.

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S is authorised under Danish banking law. It is subject to supervision by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank A/S is a private, limited liability company incorporated in Denmark with its head office in Copenhagen where it is registered in the Danish Commercial Register under number 61126228.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is authorised under German Banking Law (competent authority: European Central Bank). It is subject to supervision by the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a joint stock corporation incorporated with limited liability in the Federal Republic of Germany, with its head office in Frankfurt am Main where it is registered in the Commercial Register of the District Court under number HRB 30 000.

Danske Bank A/S (acting via its Finland Branch) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are acting as financial advisers to the Offeror and no other person in connection with these materials or their contents. Danske Bank A/S and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will not be responsible to any person other than the Offeror for providing any of the protections afforded to clients of Danske Bank A/S or Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, nor for providing any advice in relation to any matter referred to in these materials. Without limiting a person's liability for fraud, neither Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft nor any of their affiliates nor any of their respective directors, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents shall have any liability to any other person (including, without limitation, any recipient) in connection with the Tender Offer.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22099/3696919/1777766.pdf

Release - 12 January 2023 (ENG)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayfish-bidco-oy-has-purchased-13-647-263-shares-representing-a-9-9-percent-stake-in-caverion-corporation-301720596.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett would tell you the answer is "forever." TikTok is a serious challenger to YouTube's dominance in the video app market. OpenAI's ChatGPT AI tool could threaten Alphabet's most important business -- Google Search.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • American Airlines stock up premarket on earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the rise in stock for American Airlines following an adjusted fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Down 50% in 2022, Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy for 2023?

    ChargePoint Holdings' (NYSE: CHPT) stock is down considerably, but that alone does not make it a buy. I will look at several key metrics to determine if ChargePoint stock is a buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Is Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Mesa Labs (MLAB) and Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Where Will Coinbase Global Stock Be in 1 Year?

    The leading cryptocurrency exchange lost its luster as crypto prices plunged and rising interest rates drove investors away from speculative growth stocks. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's dire warning of a new "crypto winter" last June suggested the bears were right, while the failures of several high-profile tokens and exchanges (including FTX) tarnished the entire sector and attracted a lot of unwanted attention from government regulators. As one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase generates most of its revenue from transaction fees.

  • 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks With More Than 10% Upside

    In today's video, I look at 3 dividend stocks that are trading 10-30% below their historical average, creating a great opportunity to add these names to your portfolio. Two of the dividend stocks are actually Dividend Aristocrats, the other, which is Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is growing its dividend the fastest.

  • Down 52% in This Bear Market, Can Medical Properties Trust Recover in 2023?

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) plummeted 52.5% from the market peak to year-end, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The dramatic change in interest rates and market conditions weighed heavily on the real estate investment trust (REIT). REITs were under pressure last year because of rising interest rates, with the average one shedding a quarter of its value.

  • OrganiGram (OGI) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    OrganiGram (OGI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 1.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended November 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks mixed on inflation data, crude oil rises

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré highlights how stocks are trading following the December CPI index reading out Thursday morning as well as moves in the U.S. dollar and crude oil.

  • These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars In the Making

    Down 46% and 73% over the last year, these companies look poised to rebound as they eye international sales.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • Company News for Jan 12, 2023

    Companies In The News Are: GS, ISRG, AAPL, AMC.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: EXAS, ZM, TSLA, ABBV, ZOM

    EXAS, ZM, TSLA, ABBV, ZOM have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • With This Big Transition Ahead, Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares crashed last year after the COVID-19 vaccine maker disappointed investors more than once. The late arrival to market meant Novavax lost out on initial demand for the vaccine. Novavax revised its annual sales forecast lower during the most recent earnings report.