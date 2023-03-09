Crayfish market to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022 to 2027, Affordable aquaculture methods to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global crayfish market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,272.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for aquaculture-based fish varieties, affordable aquaculture methods, and the health benefits of crayfish consumption. However, the lack of marketing and capital may impede the growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crayfish Market 2023-2027

Affordable aquaculture methods are driving the crayfish market growth. Cultivated forage ponds or double-crop rotation systems, especially in rice fields, are the most common method of crayfish farming. Crayfish farming requires high-quality water and land with a clay content of above 20%. Moreover, appropriate equipment, harvest bait, labor, electricity, and fuel are required for effective farming. The equipment and supplies are locally sourced and, hence, do not need high investments. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Crayfish market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (farmed crayfish and wild crayfish) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The farmed crayfish segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A majority of the crayfish varieties sold in the market are the farmed variety. Some of the most common varieties of farmed crayfish are red swamp crawfish, red claw crayfish, noble crayfish, marron crayfish, and common yabby. The demand for fish protein from aquaculture is increasing globally. Hence, farmers are focusing on farmed crayfish varieties to sustain themselves in the market. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global crayfish market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global crayfish market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Crayfish farmed in North America are used for domestic as well as international markets. Factors such as technological innovations are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the consumption of frozen and processed forms of fish varieties, including crayfish, is increasing in the region. These factors will fuel the growth of the crayfish market in North America during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Crayfish market - Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of organized retailing is an emerging trend in the market.

Large retail chains such as Walmart, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., and Tesco PLC sell different varieties of processed and packaged fish in online and offline stores.

This, in turn, has increased the sales volumes of processed crustaceans, including crayfish.

For instance, Walmart offers different crayfish processed varieties, such as tail meat, whole seasoned, frozen cooked, and crayfish balls, through its own brands and other private labels.

Restaurants and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in China and the US are also using crayfish in their dishes.

Such factors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of marketing and capital is challenging the market growth.

Many vendors operating in the market are mid-to small-sized vendors.

Therefore, they can undertake very limited marketing and promotional activities for their products.

This leads to low awareness about locally produced crayfish.

In addition, mid-to-small-sized vendors are unable to increase their production volumes due to lack of capital.

These factors will further create challenges in the supply of crayfish varieties to consumers.

Insights on market trends & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this crayfish market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crayfish market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crayfish market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crayfish market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crayfish market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The frozen fish and seafood market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 28.58 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food processing industry, food service provider, retail and household, and animal feed and pet food), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The fish sauce market size is expected to increase by USD 726.63 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers fish sauce market segmentation by product (industrial fish sauce and traditional fish sauce) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Crayfish Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,272.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acadia Crawfish Co. LLC, Alfocan SA, American Seafoods Co. LLC, Bocage Crawfish, Cajun Crawfish Co., Day Boat Seafood LLC, Domstein AS, Fruge Seafood Co., Happy Crab Seafood, Harlons LA Fish, Kenney Seafood, Live Aquaponics, Louisiana Crawfish Co., Louisiana Seafood Co., Mackay Reef Fish Pty Ltd., Mah Protein Inc., Riceland Crawfish, Seven star ocean fisheries, and Siam Canadian Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crayfish market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Types Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Farmed Crayfish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Wild Crayfish - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acadia Crawfish Co. LLC

12.4 Alfocan SA

12.5 Bocage Crawfish

12.6 Cajun Crawfish Co.

12.7 Day Boat Seafood LLC

12.8 Fruge Seafood Co.

12.9 Happy Crab Seafood

12.10 Harlons LA Fish

12.11 Kenney Seafood

12.12 Live Aquaponics

12.13 Louisiana Crawfish Co.

12.14 Louisiana Seafood Co.

12.15 Mackay Reef Fish Pty Ltd.

12.16 Mah Protein Inc.

12.17 Riceland Crawfish

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Crayfish Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crayfish-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-48-from-2022-to-2027--affordable-aquaculture-methods-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301765738.html

SOURCE Technavio