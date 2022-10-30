The craziest Airbnb designs that just won $100,000, from a ghost town gondola and acorn treehouse to a salt cave and Koi fish dome-house
Airbnb awarded 100 recipients $100,000 each to design out-of-this-world properties.
The properties are located around the world and have unique thematic concepts.
See 25 of the designs that won the coveted grant.
There's an Airbnb for anyone, these days.
Tiny homes, A-frames, Moroccan riads, and properties purposely stocked with a grand piano.
But for those looking to step inside an Airbnb and have their minds blown, there's a specific category for that: the OMG! category, symbolized by a little UFO spaceship.
Judges representing Airbnb chose 100 winners from more than 20 countries to award $100,000 each to bring their designs to life. The properties will be ready for guests by next summer and join the other OMG! properties. Airbnb invested a total of $10 million for the recipients.
Common themes submitted included stargazing experiences, musical themes, fruit-, mushroom- and wine-inspired, treehouses, and solar panels to boost sustainable energy.
OMG! Fund recipient Ignacio R. said his Floating Avocado House in Chile "is all about the connection with nature. I have spent most of my life on our family farm — the happiest memories of my childhood come from there. It has something so special that just resonates with me. That's why I have this dream, this calling, of sharing it with more people."
Scroll on to see more winning designs.
Sustainable Beehive House in the Rainforest — Costa Rica
Jungle Eco Tree House With a Leaf Petal Shape — Mexico
Acorn Library With Treehouse Outdoor Acorn Bath — United Kingdom
Orion Constellation: 10 Elevated Rooms in Oaxaca — Mexico
Bunch of Bedrooms in the Shape of Himalayan Fruit — India
Ghost Town Gondola Town at 12,000 Feet — United States
Hansel and Gretel's Chocolate House — Argentina
Adobe Fossilized Dinosaur Skull in Desert — United States
Tire-Shaped House Made of Junkyard Tires — United States
Livable Giant Fossilized Snail in the Desert — Mexico
Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Small Town Idaho — United States
Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain — United States
Ancestral Lava Cave in a Volcano — Chile
Full Airplane House in Wonder Valley — United States
Stargazing Sphere Suspended in the Rocks — United States
Dome-House Floating in a Koi Fish Pond — Japan
Modern African Earth Retreat in the Bush — South Africa
Luxury Bubble On Top Of A Mountain — Australia
Il Pino, the Pine-Shaped Cabin in the Alps — Italy
Modern Cereal Lover's Paradise — United States
Invisible Farmhouse in a Mango Orchard — India
Liveable Giant Mushroom Spaceship in the Middle of the Jungle — Mexico
Salt Cave and Forest Dwelling With Glass Bottle — South Africa
Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town — United States
Giant Pig in Meadow at Pig Sanctuary
