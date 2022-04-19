U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,462.21
    +70.52 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,911.20
    +499.51 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,619.66
    +287.30 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.77
    +40.63 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.01
    +0.45 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.80
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.14 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.0510 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2400
    +0.3260 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,450.15
    +577.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.12
    +13.56 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Cre8Audio's NiftyKeys is a MIDI controller you can build a Eurorack synth in

Terrence O'Brien
·Managing Editor
·1 min read
Cre8Audio

Cre8Audio made a splash a few years ago when it launched the NiftyCase in 2019, a Eurorack case that featured a surprising amount of convenient features for a stunningly low price. Seriously, $200 for an 84hp Eurorack case with a power supply, MIDI to CV converter, MIDI over USB capabilities and audio connections is kind of bonkers. Now the company is going a little more upmarket, targeting a niche within a niche, with the NiftyKeys.

NiftyKeys is a full-sized 49-key MIDI keyboard with a 112hp Eurorack case mounted on top. Now, at $600 it's a decent investment, especially considering you still have to fill it up with modules. But the only comparable product I can think of is the now discontinued Waldorf kb37 which retailed for $999 and was smaller and less feature packed than the NiftyKeys. Which means, it's actually something of a bargain?

There are four paired CV pitch and gate outs across the top which means you can patch up a four-voice polyphonic synth, or four separate monophonic patches playable split across different zones of the keyboard, or a pair of duophonic patches, or... you get the idea. There's also CV outs for aftertouch, velocity, modwheel, expression or the clock-synced LFO. There's an internal clock, but the whole rig can also be clocked externally, even over MIDI. There's five-pin MIDI In and Out/Through, plus MIDI over USB. Plus the keyboard itself has an auto-chord feature, a multi-mode arpeggiator, glide and swing control.

