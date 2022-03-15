U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,205.47
    +32.36 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,177.77
    +232.53 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,696.96
    +115.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.19
    -6.82 (-6.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.70
    -45.10 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.46 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0890
    -0.0510 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0071 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9930
    -0.1890 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,794.96
    +11.39 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.18
    +6.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.53
    -28.94 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

CREA Updates Resale Housing Market Forecast

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has updated its forecast for home sales activity via the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) Systems of Canadian real estate boards and associations in 2022 and extended the forecast into 2023.

Sales activity, historical, forecast and 10-year average (CNW Group/Canadian Real Estate Association)
Sales activity, historical, forecast and 10-year average (CNW Group/Canadian Real Estate Association)

Home sales have kicked off 2022 below 2021 levels, while price growth has continued to set records. This is consistent with strong demand meeting end-of-month inventory levels that are lower than they have ever been.

Along with the ongoing supply crisis, the other main factor expected to impact housing markets this year and next will be higher interest rates.

While discounted five-year mortgage rates have already begun to rise – a jump last spring followed by a steady upward trend since last October – and are now back above pre-COVID-19 levels, the Bank of Canada has only just announced its first quarter point hike in early March.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg Economics see the overnight rate ranging from 1.75% to 2.75% by the end of 2023. That said, given markets are currently pricing in 1.75% by the end of 2022, it is more likely to be the latter. That would make for nine Bank of Canada quarter-point rate hikes by the end of next year.

Having said that, it's important to note Canadian borrowers must qualify for their mortgage loans at the stress test rate (currently set at 5.25%), which is currently somewhere in the range of 245 basis points above the typical discounted five-year rate.

The original intent of the stress test was a buffer of around 200 basis points, which is likely why the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) chose not to move the stress test rate following their December 2021 re-evaluation.

As such, recent higher market rates have not really made it any more difficult to qualify for a mortgage, and borrowers are still being stress tested at a very robust level.

Another wildcard are the housing policy changes announced in last year's federal election campaign. Which of these will become policy in 2022 and beyond and how will these affect housing markets across Canada? The answers should become clearer when the Federal Budget is published later this spring.

Finally, to quote the Bank of Canada from their most recent policy announcement: "The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a major new source of uncertainty. Prices for oil and other commodities have risen sharply. This will add to inflation around the world, and negative impacts on confidence and new supply disruptions could weigh on global growth. Financial market volatility has increased. The situation remains fluid and we are following events closely."

With all of that said, some 612,800 properties are forecast to trade hands via Canadian MLS® Systems in 2022 — a decline of 8.1% from 2021 but still the second-highest annual figure ever by a sizeable margin.

This projection is basically the same as it was in the December 2021 forecast, though under the surface, downward revisions to British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia offset a considerable upward revision to the sales forecast for Alberta, along with smaller upward revisions to Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador.

The national average home price is now forecast to rise by 14.3% on an annual basis to $786,000 in 2022. Not surprisingly, this is higher than the previous forecast, as prices have continued to set new records, reflecting the unprecedented imbalance of housing supply and demand. The number of months of inventory nationally was a record-low 1.6 in December 2021, and January and February 2022. The long-term average for that measure is a little over 5 months. It is quite possible the risk to this price forecast is still to the upside.

Home sales are forecast to remain historically strong in 2023 while continuing to move slowly back in the direction of the longer-term trend. Limited supply, higher prices and higher interest rates are expected to further tap the brakes on activity and price growth in 2023 compared to 2022, particularly in Canada's most expensive markets.

National home sales are forecast to edge back a further 2.7% to 596,150 units in 2023 – still the third-best year on record. This easing trend is expected to play out most notably in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Alberta and Saskatchewan are forecast to buck the trend with moderate sales gains in 2023.

Other provinces are forecast to see fairly little change in sales between 2022 and 2023 as economic growth, population growth, and supportive demographic trends under the surface are counterbalanced by supply and affordability challenges.

The national average home price is forecast to rise by a modest 3.2% on an annual basis to just under $811,000 in 2023. While the $800,000 mark may seem an unlikely milestone to hit given where the market was just a couple of years ago, it should be noted that with the national average price having already surged (though likely only temporarily) to more than $816,000 in February 2022, this is a conservative forecast.

About the Canadian Real Estate Association
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 150,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers and sellers.

SOURCE Canadian Real Estate Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c3025.html

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Bitcoin Worth $1.2B Leaves Coinbase in a Sign of Persistent Institutional Adoption

    A total of 31,130 bitcoin left Coinbase last week, the highest single-week outflow since 2017.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The sell-off of these three businesses has been shortsighted, leaving an opportunity for smart investors.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • AMC Buys Stake in Gold and Silver Mine in Nevada

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said it’s buying 22% of a gold and silver mining company, marking an unorthodox move for the world’s largest movie-theater chain and a past darling of meme-stock investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPani

  • UPDATE: AMC to acquire 22% of gold and silver miner Hycroft in surprise move

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it is buying 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. and its 71,000 acre Hycroft Mine in Northern Nevada, that is understood to have 15 million ounces of gold deposits and some 600 million ounces of silver deposit. The company will also receive 23.4 million warrants priced at a discount of $1.07 a share. Hycroft shares closed Monday at $1.37. Eric Sprott, a metals investor, will make an investment equal to AMC, the company said in a statement. Combined, t

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is Now $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008The chea

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • Remember the stock market before the war in Ukraine? JP Morgan says negativity is overblown, offers 4 hedges

    Investors need to remember where the path of the global economy was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are staying bullish on stocks.

  • ‘My younger classmates got great jobs. I got a bankruptcy.’ I graduated college at 40, but I’m jobless and have defaulted on my student loans. How can I deal with this debt?

    As of late, I qualified for $0 payment through income-based repayment. Answer: First of all, let’s look at what you’re doing right, which is getting on an income-driven repayment plan. When you have a spotty repayment history that includes defaults, forbearances, consolidation and multiple repayment plans, your best option is to find a plan that will adjust to your life circumstances, says Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet.