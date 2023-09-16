Crealogix Holding's (VTX:CLXN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Crealogix Holding (VTX:CLXN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Crealogix Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = CHF2.4m ÷ (CHF78m - CHF31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Crealogix Holding has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Crealogix Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Crealogix Holding.

How Are Returns Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Crealogix Holding. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 69%. The company is now earning CHF0.05 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Crealogix Holding appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 42% less capital to run its operation. Crealogix Holding may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 39% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Crealogix Holding has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Given the stock has declined 64% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Crealogix Holding (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

