U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.99
    -1.90 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    +0.20 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1835
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5000
    -0.5940 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,590.53
    -134.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.18
    +4.39 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Creatd Announces Launch of New Rights Offering and Updated Expansion Plan to Sell Up to 20 Million Units at VWAP-Based Price Per Unit and $1.00 Warrant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRTD

  • The Company expects to issue up to 20 million Units priced at the VWAP of the trading days between the Company's S-1 Effective Date and the Record Date.

  • Further details surrounding the Rights Offering can be found in the Executive Chairman's recently published letter to investors.

  • Proceeds from the Rights Offering will be used to fuel the Company's hyper Expansion Plan and expected to result in significant FY2023 growth, with revenue projections of up to $40MM.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced that it will conduct a Rights Offering for the sale of up to 20 million Units (the "Rights Offering"). The Rights Offering will allow Creatd's current and future holders of record of the Company's securities to purchase Units (each, a "Unit") to be issued by Creatd under the terms described in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and as summarized below. In addition, the Company intends to file an 8-K of Creatd's Founder and Executive Chairman's letter to investors, published on Vocal, its creator platform.

Creatd Announces Launch of New Rights Offering and Updated Expansion Plan to Sell Up to 20 Million Units at VWAP-Based Price Per Unit and $1.00 Warrant
Creatd Announces Launch of New Rights Offering and Updated Expansion Plan to Sell Up to 20 Million Units at VWAP-Based Price Per Unit and $1.00 Warrant

Pursuant to the Rights Offering, the Company intends to distribute two subscription rights for each share of Common Stock or share which may be acquired via conversion or exercise of preferred stock, warrants, options, or convertible notes. Each subscription right entitles the holder to purchase up to one Unit, to be priced at the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the trading days between the S-1 Effective Date and the Record Date. Each Unit will consist of: (i) one share of Common Stock, (ii) one non-tradable 5-year Warrant with an exercise price of $1.00. The Company intends to distribute a maximum of 20 million Units. Proceeds will be used to finance the Company's expansion plan, leading to an expected FY2023 gross revenue projection of up to $40MM.

Shareholders and holders of shares of preferred stock, warrants, options, and convertible notes must own the securities as of the record date to receive the dividend of the subscription rights when declared, including the $1.00 Warrant. Because the Company must register the Rights Offering with the SEC, the Record Date has not yet been set. Creatd will not process any subscriptions pursuant to the Rights Offering until the commencement of the subscription period.

There is no obligation of the holders of subscription rights to exercise their rights and there will be no obligation of the holders of Units to exercise their Warrants forming part of the Units.

The proposed Rights Offering will include an over-subscription privilege, which will entitle each rights holder that exercises in full its basic subscription rights to the right to purchase additional Units that remain unsubscribed. The Company is issuing a total of 20MM Units. The availability of basic subscription rights and over-subscription privilege will be subject to certain terms and conditions, including pro-rata adjustments (if any), to be set forth in the offering documents.

Creatd management, officers, directors, and employees (the "Insiders") will have the right but not the obligation to participate in this Rights Offering on the same terms as the other equity holders, based on their respective ownership in the Company. Insiders shall also have the right but not the obligation to oversubscribe on the same terms as the other equity holders. The Rights Offering process allows for a fair and equitable means to raise capital, safeguarding the interests of retail and minority shareholders in particular.

The offering shall be made pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, which has not yet been declared effective by the SEC. The prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Rights Offering has been filed with the SEC on August 25th and is available on the SEC's website via the Company's EDGAR page.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement.

The Company currently expects to use the proceeds from the offering to fund its expansion plan, with a particular focus on scaling its core technology and e-commerce businesses. For more information, please see Creatd's newly updated expansion plan presentation and a letter to investors from Creatd's Executive Chairman, Jeremy Frommer.

About Creatd
Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-announces-launch-of-new-rights-offering-and-updated-expansion-plan-to-sell-up-to-20-million-units-at-vwap-based-price-per-unit-and-1-00-warrant-301612769.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Holdings Dropped as Much as 48.1% This Week

    The beleaguered movie theater chain and meme stock pulled off an interesting stock split by issuing a new share class this week.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • Why Splunk's Stock Is Crashing Today

    The company delivered solid results for its fiscal Q2, but lowered its guidance for annual recurring revenue for the year.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • Marvell Technology Q2 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Continue?

    Marvell has been on an inspiring earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in five consecutive quarters.

  • Stock ratings: Mizuho boosts SoFi, BTIG warns on Lyft, Raymond James cuts La-Z-Boy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down some analyst ratings on trending stocks.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Ulta Beauty Q2 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

    Ulta Beauty shares have taken off over the last three months, tacking on an impressive 17% in value and crushing the S&P 500's return of 4.6%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Walmart, Target, AT&T and Microsoft

    Walmart, Target, AT&T and Microsoft have been highlighted in this Earnings Trends article.

  • Nvidia says inventory, macroeconomic issues caused Q2 slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia Q2 earnings.

  • Salesforce beats on earnings, trims full-year guidance

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Salesforce earnings, its $10 billion stock buyback program, and some potential catalysts for the company.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Petrobras (PBR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After the worst start to a year in over 50 years, everyone would like to forget the stock market's performance for the first six months of 2022. One of the best that fits the bill just might be industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM), which is down 18% this year after losing 25% of its value over the past 12 months. 3M's problems didn't begin in 2021 or 2022 -- it's been a laggard for a number of years.

  • Peloton stock is pricing in a ‘belief in Barry,’ analyst explains

    Bernie McTernan, Needham & Company Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton earnings and the cost-cutting plans implemented by the company's CEO, Barry McCarthy.&nbsp;

  • Top Millennial Pick Tesla Stock Splits, Analyst Bumps Up Price Target

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?