Creatd Extends No-Shop Period with GTII Until March 7, 2023

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first technology company, today announced that it has extended the no-shop period under its Letter of Intent with Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ("GTII") for its proposed acquisition. While there can be no assurance that a transaction will be consummated, both companies continue to work through the due diligence process, and Creatd is analyzing a potential collar structure for the transaction, such that it can create a value of $3.00 to $5.00 per share for Creatd's shareholders.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)

During this process, Creatd awaits an update on GTII's proposed transaction with 1-800-Law-Firm while continuing to pursue the spinoff of its OG Collection, Inc. media asset.

Chairman and CEO of Creatd, Jeremy Frommer, commented, "In light of recent developments regarding naked shorts in GTII, as well as a report by BUYINS.NET indicating that approximately 375 million shares of CRTD have been shorted since August 2016, we thought it best to extend the no-shop to allow more time for due diligence. It has become more important than ever for our team to determine the truth behind the physical share count, short sale count, and naked shorts that may or may not exist in the clearing firms holding shares of GTII and CRTD. These same reviews will then be used to establish a solution-oriented process at CEOBLOC to provide further information to other CEOs facing the same issues in the microcap space."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

About GTII:

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.
Please follow GTII at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-extends-no-shop-period-with-gtii-until-march-7-2023-301733789.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

