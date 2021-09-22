U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

Creatd, Inc. Unveils its First NFT Art Release and Provides Update on Future NFT Strategy

·5 min read
- Creatd reveals first drop of its NFT digital artwork.

- Company also announces its strategic partnership with NetObjex, backed by Liberty City Ventures, to develop a proprietary NFT marketplace.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced the debut of its NFT (non-fungible token) art, with an initial release featuring six works of NFT art from the OG Collection. The OG Collection is a library of over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content originating from the archives of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI, and Longevity.

Creatd, Inc. Unveils its First NFT Art Release and Provides Update on Future NFT Strategy
Creatd, Inc. Unveils its First NFT Art Release and Provides Update on Future NFT Strategy

Creatd's co-CEO and founder Jeremy Frommer said, "Today's announcement is part of a strategic initiative first introduced in April of this year. We're thrilled to feature some of the exceptional pieces from the OG Collection by bringing it into the NFT space. These pieces are showcased through OG Gallery, Inc., which maintains a licensing agreement with OG Collection, LLC."

The assets of OG Collection, LLC, which is wholly owned by the Company, were preliminarily valued in 2016 at between $6-8 million, excluding licensing and copyright opportunities.

Beginning today, the Company has made its first six NFTs available for purchase via auction through Rarible, with the auction set to open today, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST, and close on September 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST.

To view the debuted NFTs and learn about the Company's upcoming releases, please visit the OG Gallery.

Building upon today's initial NFT debut, the Company has also announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with NetObjex to pursue the development of a proprietary NFT marketplace. The platform will utilize blockchain technology to facilitate the marketing, trading and sale of digital artwork, collectibles, and other media content. NetObjex is a premier technology company in the digital asset space, and is supported by Liberty City Ventures (LCV), a leading blockchain technology-focused venture capital firm.

Commented James Lang, Managing Director at LCV, "We are excited to have our portfolio company, NetObjex, embark on this new endeavor with Creatd to develop their bespoke NFT marketplace. In the future, NFTs will be the dominant mechanism to own and control intellectual property allowing artists and collectors to buy, sell, lend, lease, and license digital content. NFTs represent the newest opportunity for creators to utilize the power of technology to showcase their passions."

Creatd Co-CEO Laurie Weisberg added, "Today's announcement marks an important step forward toward delivering on our NFT strategy. While Creatd's first NFT release celebrates the legacy and artistry of the OG Collection, we look forward to expanding this initiative with future collaborations that will support our wider creator community."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

About Liberty City Ventures

Founded in 2013, Liberty City Ventures (LCV) is a venture capital firm focused on investing in companies building blockchain technology solutions and companies implementing blockchain technology. LCV counts leading media and NFT companies such as Animoca Brands, Flip, and Nifty's among its portfolio of investments.

Contact: press@libertycityventures.com

About NetObjex

NetObjex's Digital Asset-as-a-Service platform enables enterprises to harness the power of IoT, AI and blockchain technologies in constructing digital marketplaces. NetObjex clients and partners benefit from global coverage across key verticals such as media and entertainment, supply chain, retail and more. For more information, visit: https://www.netobjex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-inc-unveils-its-first-nft-art-release-and-provides-update-on-future-nft-strategy-301382410.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

