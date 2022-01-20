U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.75
    +20.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,039.00
    +129.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,175.25
    +141.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.30
    +8.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    -0.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8220
    -0.0050 (-0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1060
    -0.2470 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.79
    +258.94 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.02
    +12.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.97
    -7.69 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Creatd Unveils First in a Series of 2022 Product Updates, Increasing Investment in Creator Economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Announces sequence of upcoming enhancements to Creatd's proprietary creator platform, Vocal, aimed toward deepening engagement between creator and audience

- Company to further increase its investment in the creator community with an on-platform messaging feature expected for release by the end of First Quarter 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal, today unveiled the first in a series of updates coming to the platform this quarter, intended to significantly improve creators' discoverability, provide curation ability, and allow creators to deepen engagement with their audiences.

Creatd Unveils First in a Series of 2022 Product Updates, Increasing Investment in Creator Economy
Creatd Unveils First in a Series of 2022 Product Updates, Increasing Investment in Creator Economy

Today, the Company announced the roll-out of the first in a series of updates to creators' Vocal Profiles, where a creator's full portfolio of content is showcased. The updates are meant to support Vocal as a home base for the over 1.4 million creators and counting, and include new elements aiding in reader navigation and highlighting creators' key metrics.

Beyond today's unveiling of a new and improved Vocal Profile, the Company expects to release other fan-building features this quarter, to be made available exclusively to the over 100,000 Vocal+ subscribers. One such feature, 'Pinned Stories,' will enable Vocal+ members to feature stories of their choosing at the top of their profiles, making it easier than ever to draw attention to the stories they most want their readers to see. Another feature will give Vocal+ members the ability to build stories into a customized Collection, as a way to better showcase their creativity and give their fans an even better reader experience. Finally, the Company expects to end the first quarter 2022 with one of Vocal's most significant additions to date—a messaging feature to enable creators to communicate with audiences directly on the platform.

Commented Creatd's co-founder and COO, Justin Maury, "Our product strategy for 2022 centers around a central goal to transform Vocal into a true 'home base' for our incredible creators. That means providing creators with even more of the benefits that attracted them to Vocal in the first place—fan-building, monetization, and a sense of belonging. The updates announced today all work to increase creators' ability to connect deeply with their fans, and to further monetize that connection. Expect only further enhancements to the Vocal creator experience during the quarter, culminating in an on-platform messaging feature that will bring creators and audiences even closer together."

For more information on the new and upcoming product updates, visit Vocal's latest resource article.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Media contact: Sara Friedland, sara.friedland@creatd.com

(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Creatd, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-unveils-first-in-a-series-of-2022-product-updates-increasing-investment-in-creator-economy-301464744.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is heading out of correction territory. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Getting Downgraded. It Doesn’t Yet Deserve an EV-Like Valuation.

    Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgrades Ford stock to Hold from Buy. His price target, however, rises to $25 a share from $20.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • These 12 Cheap Value Stocks Are Now Table-Pounding Buys, Analysts

    Cheap is in style again with S&P 500 stocks and ETFs. But can you tell a good value from a trap? Analysts are pounding the table on a dozen S&P 500 pure value stocks, including a slew of communication services plays like T-Mobile US and Dish Network plus industrials like Alaska Air, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As leaders in their industries with impressive business performance, these two companies are worth buying right now.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • 3 Warren Buffett dividend stocks yielding as high as 4.6%

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Casper Sleep shares jump 11% premarket after company says shareholders approved buyout

    Casper Sleep Inc. shares rose 11% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company said shareholders approved its plan to be acquired by certain subsidiaries of Durational Consumer SPV IV, an investment vehicle managed by Durational Capital Management LP. The company said the deal won about 69.5% of the vote at a special meeting on Wednesday. Durational is paying $6.90 a share to take Casper private, valuing the company at around $286 million. The deal is now expected to close the week of Jan. 24.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • American Airlines Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    American Airlines beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss, which helped the stock point higher in premarket trading. The carrier reported an adjusted net loss of $921 million, or $1.42 per share, and revenue of $9.42 billion in the fourth quarter, which was 17% down on 2019 levels. American Airlines (ticker: AAL), which fell 3.3% Wednesday, pointed 1.2% higher in premarket trading Thursday.