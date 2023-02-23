Creatd Welcomes Dan Bates of Clean Vision (OTCQB: CLNV) as Newest Member of CEOBLOC Advisory Board

Dan Bates (CLNV) joins existing Advisory Board members Jeremy Frommer, (CRTD) and Martin Shen, (FNGR).

Advisors undergo an approvals phase before appointment and agree to participate in a united cause to protect retail investors.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD; Upstream: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of retail investor activist group CEOBLOC , today announced the appointment of Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation ("Clean Vision") to its Advisory Board.

Creatd announces Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision (CLNV) as newest member of CEOBLOC's advisory board

CEOBLOC is an organization established with the goal of bringing national attention to the plight of retail investors in today's public markets. It recently established an advisory board, envisioned as a cohesive unit of CEOs working together to set CEOBLOC's organizational vision, provide governance and oversight support, and advocate publicly on the organization's behalf. Advisory Board members undergo a vetting process before admission.

Commented Creatd CEO and Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "I am thrilled to welcome Dan Bates as the latest addition to CEOBLOC's advisory group. Dan's track record as CEO and intimate knowledge of the fight we're up against make him an asset to our cause to protect retail investors and halt the abusive trading practices that threaten them every day."

Mr. Bates joins the two inaugural members of CEOBLOC's advisory board: Jeremy Frommer of Creatd, Inc. and Martin Shen of FingerMotion, Inc. Like Mr. Bates, both are CEOs of companies with stocks that have or are believed to have experienced an outsized impact from naked shorting effects. CEOBLOC is currently in the process of reviewing a number of individuals for future addition to the Advisory Board. Crucial for appointment to the Advisory Board is a commitment to combining individual resources and uniting as a collective. Participating CEOs and executives agree to a code of conduct in the spirit of partnership and meet regularly to review progress on multiple fronts, including legislative activity, making recommendations on investigations into abusive trading practices, and data gathering. Certain members will additionally engage in direct lobbying activities.

Commented Dan Bates, "I am thankful to Jeremy for creating a forum for real action to be taken and proud to officially join this movement to compel Congress to protect retail investors and small-cap CEOs like me. I look forward to leveraging the collective resources of CEOBLOC and its advisory board to forge a common path toward effectuating lasting change."

About CEOBLOC

CEOBLOC is an activist bloc of public company CEOs, executives, and shareholders committed to curbing abusive trading practices that harm everyday retail investors. The organization was founded by Jeremy Frommer, CEO and Chairman of Creatd, Inc.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) (Upstream: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow @CleanVisionCorp on Twitter.

