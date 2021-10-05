U.S. markets closed

Create Advertising Group Expands Films & Series Team with the Addition of Molly Levine as Creative Director

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Create Advertising Group, one of the industry's most respected marketing firms known for its award-winning work for studios, streamers, networks and gaming companies, has named Molly Levine as a Creative Director. In her new role, Levine joins Create's impressive stable of creative leadership to accelerate the unprecedented growth of the agency and deliver its promise of creative excellence. Levine will be responsible for the oversight of films and series AV projects and will contribute to the development of strategy-driven, innovative, 360-degree campaigns for Create clients worldwide.

"Molly has an amazing track record of developing and delivering campaigns that people talk about and engaging consumers on every screen in the entertainment ecosystem," said Jonathan Gitlin, President of Create Advertising. "Our exceptional team has always been our greatest strength and we couldn't be more excited or delighted to welcome Molly to Create."

"I'm thrilled to be joining this incredible team," said Levine. "Create and I share the same values when it comes to creative sensibility, client service and the importance of nurturing great talent. Working with this group supports my ability to do my best work on every level, and to offer my clients the industry's best campaign ideas and the execution of breakthrough content."

Levine joins Create from BOND, where she produced memorable advertising for a diverse base of clients, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Paramount among others. Her recent work includes producing campaigns for Promising Young Woman, Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood," and some of Netflix's biggest global hits "Cobra Kai," as well as other cultural zeitgeist entertainment including "Tiger King." She developed creative on "Dr. Death," "Physical," "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel," Jungleland," "Master Chef Legends," and the home entertainment release of Stanley Kubrick's classic Full Metal Jacket. She also oversaw campaigns for Peacock's "Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol" and "Dr. Death." Her work for Sony Pictures' Escape Room and Cary Fukunaga's Maniac for Netflix were both honored with Clios. Levine began her career at Seismic.

ABOUT CREATE

Create is an independent, fully integrated and global entertainment marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and London. Led by CEO David Stern and President Jonathan Gitlin, Create's multi-disciplinary team combines love of entertainment with expertise in short form storytelling and compelling content creation for every screen across every platform. Since the company's founding in 2014, Create's distinctive and memorable campaigns have been honored by such prestigious industry organizations as the Emmys, Clios, Golden Trailers, and Promax. Espousing a culture of contribution, Create also prides itself on giving back through Create Better, an cultural council that dedicates the voices, talents and passions of Create employees to improve and make an impact on the communities, issues and causes near and dear to employee's hearts. For more information, please visit www.createadvertising.com.

Steve Elzer
Elzer & Associates
steve@elzerassociates.com
213-607-3591

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create-advertising-group-expands-films--series-team-with-the-addition-of-molly-levine-as-creative-director-301393531.html

SOURCE Create Advertising Group

