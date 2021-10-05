U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.90
    +57.44 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,403.95
    +401.03 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.94
    +210.46 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.71
    +5.24 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.00
    +1.38 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4500
    +0.5320 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,021.16
    +1,343.26 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.68
    +18.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

How to Create a Budget with a Variable Income

·5 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A budget can help you take control of your personal finances. However, budgeting plans and guides may assume your income stays relatively the same throughout the year. For many people, that's not the case.

(PRNewsfoto/myFICO)
(PRNewsfoto/myFICO)

You might have an irregular income because you run a business, work on commission, pick up side gigs or don't get set hours at work. No matter the reason, budgeting with a variable income isn't impossible—even if it is a little trickier. Here are some tips from myFICO on how to create a budget with a variable income.

For more loan and credit education, visit myFICO's blog at https://www.myfico.com/credit-education/blog

Setting the foundation and creating a workable budget can help bring certainty to your finances. It could be even more important for people who often experience the highs and lows that come with an inconsistent income.

Start With What You Know

You might not have a steady income, but you can start by creating the expense portion of your budget. Getting these numbers down can give you a baseline to build from and help you avoid unexpected setbacks that might knock other people off course.

To start, try to determine how much you'll need each month for different types of expenses:

  • Some bills stay the same each month, such as your rent or mortgage payment, phone plans, insurance, childcare, loans, and streaming services. It can be relatively easy to determine the monthly amount you need for each of these expenses.

  • Other household bills can vary, such as food, utilities, and gas. While you might not know exactly how much you'll spend each month, you can estimate an average monthly amount.

  • Don't forget less frequent expenses. Set aside the monthly equivalent of what you'll need for infrequent expenses, such as vehicle registration, gifts, vet bills, vacations and subscriptions.

  • Or to include spending money in your budget. Create categories based on how you like to spend your money or free time to track your "fun money" expenses.

Many people also create expense categories for their savings goals. Perhaps you're saving for retirement, establishing an emergency fund, buying a home or have another goal in mind. Set a target for how much you want to save each month and add it to your budget.

Create a Spending Plan That Doesn't Rely on Your Income

You can try different budgeting systems to see which one works best. But one trick when you have a variable income is to budget using a fixed amount as your income.

For example, you might add up all the expenses and find that you need $3,000 a month to cover your bills, enjoy the month and make progress toward your financial goals.

Perhaps you're in the midst of a busy season and making $4,000 a month. Instead of increasing your budget during these flush months, set aside the extra $1,000 in a special fund. It could be part of your emergency fund or kept in a separate account. Then, during months when you make less than $3,000, pull from that fund to make up the difference.

The system can add certainty and predictability to your finances—something many people with a variable income lack. You could think of it as paying yourself a fixed salary from your variable income.

Build Your Safety Net

It can take time to build up the funds you need to weather ups and downs. You may want to jumpstart the process with a spending fast and set aside the savings. Or look for ways to regularly save money to decrease your baseline expenses.

Ideally, you can build up enough of a cushion that you have the money set aside for your "salary" before the beginning of the month. You may even get to the point where you have the next two months covered—which could greatly ease financial anxiety.

A large safety net can also open up new opportunities. If you have a business, you may be able to take on larger projects that pay more but require upfront expenses. Or you could be pickier about side gigs and hold out for the offers that pay the most.

Stay Flexible and Reevaluate Your Goals

Budgets don't have to be rigid all-or-nothing systems, and they will inevitably and naturally shift over time. Partially because your income and expenses may change. But also because you'll achieve and set different goals.

It's important to remember that financial health doesn't come from making the numbers on a spreadsheet match. In the end, budgeting should help you take control of your finances and make progress toward your financial goals. If you have to take a short break or make a change mid-month that's okay, but try to find a sustainable system that works for you.

About myFICO
myFICO makes it easy to understand your credit with FICO® Scores, credit reports and alerts from all 3 bureaus. myFICO is the consumer division of FICO– get your FICO Scores from the people that make the FICO Scores. For more information, visit https://www.myfico.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-create-a-budget-with-a-variable-income-301391993.html

SOURCE myFICO

Recommended Stories

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Car talk: Tesla deliveries surprise, Engine No. 1 bets on GM

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's big Q3 delivery total, and activist investor Engine No. 1 getting on board the GM EV vision.&nbsp;

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • I gave my ex-wife 50% of my wages as alimony so I could avoid debts. She agreed to help pay my expenses — but reneged on our deal

    THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, I have an irrevocable judgment against me. The creditors wanted to put a lien on my wages, so I agreed to pay my ex-wife alimony of 50% of my wages so the creditors could not garnish my wages.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial advisor you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart. The definition of a financial planner is very broad and can encompass everything the planner helping with everything from investing and retirement, to insurance and taxes.