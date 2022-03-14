U.S. markets closed

Create a Consistent Approach to Job Titling Through Job Architecture by McLean & Company

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has released a new research guide to help organizations create a consistent approach to job titling through job architecture. This timely guide will allow HR leaders to invest resources upfront and build a solid job architecture to support internal equity and organizational growth.

McLean &amp; Company logo (CNW Group/Mclean &amp; Company)
McLean & Company logo (CNW Group/Mclean & Company)

Failing to build a job architecture results in job titles and levels being added on an ad hoc basis with limited consistency across the organization. An inconsistent approach can result in job title inflation, pay inequity, and dissention among employees. Addressing these challenges requires significant resources and change management.

Job architecture provides foundational support for other HR programs, including total rewards, talent management, learning and development, and talent acquisition. However, creating and maintaining a job architecture requires intentional planning.

McLean & Company's framework, found in the newly released guide, models the process of creating a consistent and systematic approach to job titling through job architecture that will allow HR leaders to bring the following organizational change:

  • Investing resources in developing a job architecture promotes alignment across job families and functional groups and creates clearly defined career paths.

  • A structured approach to job levels and job titles through job architecture supports internal equity and increases the legal defensibility of pay decisions.

  • Implementing a job architecture strategy creates benefits such as increased employee perception of fairness, engagement, and job satisfaction.

To learn more about McLean & Company and to download all the latest research, visit hr.mcleanco.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media professionals are encouraged to register for McLean & Company's Media Insiders program for more research and insights. This program provides unrestricted, on-demand access to HR, IT, and software industry content, as well as subject matter experts from a group of over 200 research analysts. To apply for access, contact pr@mcleanco.com.

Supporting Resources

About McLean & Company
Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create-a-consistent-approach-to-job-titling-through-job-architecture-by-mclean--company-301502324.html

SOURCE Mclean & Company

