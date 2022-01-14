U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,660.25
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,094.00
    +105.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,491.50
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,157.10
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    +1.08 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.99
    +2.37 (+13.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9710
    -0.2090 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,108.08
    -1,529.01 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.45
    -35.11 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.01
    -2.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

NEW! Create Easy Doodle Art Drawings with Tiny Sketchbook

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is an email productivity company in San Francisco specializing in Google Chrome apps. For their first free app of 2022, they're releasing Tiny Sketchbook, a free app that lets you create digital sketches accessible with the click of a button right from your Chrome browser toolbar.

"Doodle art drawings have 5 benefits," explains Naomi Assaraf, cloudHQ's Chief Marketing Officer. "You can easily:

  1. Create, collaborate and share digital art drawings

  2. Visually express your ideas

  3. Use it as a team bonding activity

  4. Provide digital classroom assignments (for the education sector)

  5. De-stress with art therapy"

The free app offers touch screen support, and can be shared by email or URL link. Doodle art sketches can be saved to Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, and your computer's harddrive in PDF format.

Tiny Sketchbook by cloudHQ is a free service, with a Premium subscription of $4.99/mo that includes email and phone customer support. The company's ecosystem of 50+ free email productivity apps is available for anyone who uses Gmail, and wants to be more productive with their time.

cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time. (PRNewsfoto/cloudHQ)
cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time. (PRNewsfoto/cloudHQ)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-create-easy-doodle-art-drawings-with-tiny-sketchbook-301461156.html

SOURCE cloudHQ

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Thursday

    Shopify rolled out new algorithms in mid-December that resulted in several updates. In addition to minor changes to image requirements, it also included significant modifications to how the platform recommends apps that help fill out Shopify's robust ecosystem. Many developers pay for advertising to drive traffic to their apps in Shopify's App Store.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Confirms Plans for Bitcoin Mining System

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a Bitcoin mining system and hiring a team for the effort, an executive said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Mask

  • Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower on Thursday

    It wasn't just the down market that dragged the cloud computing giant lower. It may be losing share to a competitor.

  • Apple lost another top chip engineer — this time to Microsoft

    Microsoft's latest hire — taken directly from Apple — is seen as part of a push to build its own chips for its Azure servers amid a global processor shortage.

  • Apple AR Glasses: How Big Is The Business Opportunity?

    With speculation rising that Apple could announce a headset for virtual reality or augmented reality this year, one analyst decided to size the opportunity.

  • 5G's Green Footprint Stretches Across 'Railroads, Waterways and Airways of Tomorrow,' Says Qualcomm Exec

    At CES 2022, Qualcomm’s VP of economic strategy claims that the green outlook for 5G greatly surpasses that of previous generations of cellular technology

  • Tether Freezes $160M of USDT Stablecoin on Ethereum Blockchain

    Stablecoin issuer Tether froze three Ethereum addresses on Thursday, holding over $160 million worth of USDT, according to data from Etherscan. In total, Tether has blacklisted 563 addresses on the Ethereum blockchain since November 2017, according to the Bloxy block explorer. Tether has said in the past that it regularly works with regulators to supervise suspicious accounts.

  • Dogecoin Surges 11% as Payments Go Live on Tesla Store

    Users can purchase belt buckles, charges, and other merchandise as of Friday morning.

  • Elon Musk announced Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment

    In a late-night tweet, Musk said Tesla is accepting the cryptocurrency for some merchandise on its website.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • Delta Reports Loss Amid Omicron Wave but Expects to Make Recovery

    The airline expects the Covid-19 variant to delay demand recovery by 60 days but said its effects will soon begin to dissipate.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) Bucks the Thursday Crypto Market Trend on Tesla News

    DOGE got a Tesla boost on Thursday. Price action for today, however, will hinge on any further news updates and sentiment across the broader market.

  • Comviva to offer Next-Generation BlueMarble Solution on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications

    Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to deliver its next-generation BlueMarble solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally in the 5G and Edge era.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw

    Apple has yet to roll out any big software updates in 2022, but Wednesday was a busy day for new releases. In addition to launching the second betas for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released iOS 15.2.1. This iOS update addresses a vulnerability affecting HomeKit which could allow attackers to send devices into … The post Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw appeared first on BGR.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ethereum in 2022?

    A near-term catalyst and the potential for continued innovation support the bull case for this cryptocurrency.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.