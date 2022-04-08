Create Every Opportunity Unlocks Entrepreneurship Skills in High School Students

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / The generation now wants to take a more proactive approach in learning about finance to better equip themselves for the future. Unfortunately, although students are eager to learn, not all schools are ready to answer this pressing need. Create Every Opportunity, an educational organization, aims to fill that gap and provide students and schools with programs that teach the importance of financial literacy, leadership, entrepreneurship, and practical life skills.

Create Every Opportunity, or CEO, was founded by Zachary Sarf and Ashley Henschel, the host of the CEO Uncovered Podcast available on all platforms, after seeing that the current high school education system does not have robust programs that teach students about business and personal finances. CEO works with the most influential and successful entrepreneurs and collaborates with business professors from top universities and colleges.

The team at Create Every Opportunity believes that it is never too early to learn about financial literacy. So they help students prepare for the real world by giving them practical lessons conducted and crafted by business experts. These lessons have real-world value, giving them an authentic taste of being an entrepreneur.

When schools choose to partner with Create Every Opportunity, they benefit from the CEO Program and CEO Lessons. The CEO Program offers students the opportunity to learn foundational concepts in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. This program allows students to learn about the basics to potentially develop their own business at a young age. Even if these students choose not to pursue a business, the program will still provide them with valuable life skills that they can apply to improve their lives and set them up for success in the future.

The CEO program can be integrated into schools in several ways. Schools can choose to add it as a class, as an elective, or as an online resource for students. Aside from lessons borne from the minds of the nation's top entrepreneurs, Create Every Opportunity also gives students exclusive CEO online resources and content. Members can also access a private CEO crowdfunding page, which can help students attract investors for their budding new businesses, giving them valuable first-hand experience. The CEO program also hosts events and competitions to allow students to connect and see what their fellow student-entrepreneurs have come up with.

Story continues

Recently, Create Every Opportunity launched its equity crowdfunding campaign. This type of campaign allows companies of all kinds to raise capital. In addition, investors from the general public can come to support this vital endeavor, holding partial ownership in CEO and having the opportunity to profit if the organization does well.

The nurturing of young minds is of paramount importance, especially when it comes to giving them practical life skills. Create Every Opportunity has done this beautifully, and the organization hopes to expand to more schools across the country and teach more students about entrepreneurship, business, leadership, and financial literacy.

Create Every Opportunity is an educational organization that provides high school students and schools with the resources they need to teach financial literacy and entrepreneurship. For more information, you can check their website .

CONTACT:

Company: Create Every Opportunity

Email: Sarf@createeveryopportunity.org

Phone number: 5162734954

Website: https://createeveryopportunity.org/

SOURCE: Create Every Opportunity





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696623/Create-Every-Opportunity-Unlocks-Entrepreneurship-Skills-in-High-School-Students



