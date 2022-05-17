U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

How to create an influencer media kit to get brand deals

Amanda Perelli
·3 min read
Marina Mogilko
Marina Mogilko

  • Social-media influencers use media kits to pitch themselves to brands.

  • These documents often provide metrics, and some kits also include pay rates.

  • We spoke with a dozen creators who shared the exact media kits they use.

Many social-media creators rely on brand deals as their main source of income.

Influencers can offer advertisers a range of content types — like in-feed posts on Instagram, a 30-second TikTok, or a mention on YouTube.

Brands are hiring creators with nano (fewer than 10,000 followers) to mega audiences across a wide range of categories.

To land these deals, some influencers will use a media kit to showcase their value to a company.

Many media kits include:

  • A cover page

  • Audience metrics, like core follower demographics

  • A list of advertisers the influencer has worked with

  • Past campaign case studies

  • Pay rates

  • Contact information

Some influencers will send a media kit to every advertiser they work with. They keep this document up-to-date by adding new metrics and collaborations every few months.

"I think it's super important if you want to take this seriously," influencer Macy Mariano said of media kits. "I send them now to everyone I get in touch with. It's just a good way to express who you are and what you've done so they can see your past and current work."

Marina Mogilko
Mogilko uses a 24-page media kit.

Here are 17 examples of real media kits that influencers use to land brand deals

YouTube:

Roberto Blake
Roberto Blake

Roberto Blake

Instagram:

Alexa Collins - Instagram influencer
Alexa Collins

TikTok:

Read the original article on Business Insider

