How to create an influencer media kit to get brand deals
Social-media influencers use media kits to pitch themselves to brands.
These documents often provide metrics, and some kits also include pay rates.
We spoke with a dozen creators who shared the exact media kits they use.
Many social-media creators rely on brand deals as their main source of income.
Influencers can offer advertisers a range of content types — like in-feed posts on Instagram, a 30-second TikTok, or a mention on YouTube.
Brands are hiring creators with nano (fewer than 10,000 followers) to mega audiences across a wide range of categories.
To land these deals, some influencers will use a media kit to showcase their value to a company.
Many media kits include:
A cover page
Audience metrics, like core follower demographics
A list of advertisers the influencer has worked with
Past campaign case studies
Pay rates
Contact information
Some influencers will send a media kit to every advertiser they work with. They keep this document up-to-date by adding new metrics and collaborations every few months.
"I think it's super important if you want to take this seriously," influencer Macy Mariano said of media kits. "I send them now to everyone I get in touch with. It's just a good way to express who you are and what you've done so they can see your past and current work."
Here are 17 examples of real media kits that influencers use to land brand deals
YouTube:
Marina Mogilko, a business and education creator with 4.9 million YouTube subscribers. Check out her 24-page media kit here.
Roberto Blake, a business and tech influencer with 541,000 subscribers on YouTube. Check out his 26-page media kit here.
Jade Darmawangsa, a tech and business YouTube creator with 379,000 subscribers. Check out her 4-page media kit here.
Tess Barclay, a Toronto-based creator with 30,000 subscribers on YouTube. Check out her simple 1-page media kit here.
Risk House, an influencer collab house with 18,000 YouTube Subscribers. Check out their 16-page media kit here.
Jen Lauren, a YouTube nano influencer with 5,000 subscribers. Check out her 3-page media kit here.
Kayla Compton, a YouTube nano influencer with 4,700 followers. Check out her 8-page media kit here.
Instagram:
Alexa Collins, a lifestyle creator 2 million Instagram followers. Check out her 8-page media kit here.
Laur DeMartino, a part-time lifestyle content creator with 5,000 Instagram influencers. Check out her 9-page media kit here.
Macy Mariano, a fashion and lifestyle Instagram creator with 172,000 followers. Check out her 9-page media kit here.
Justine Jakobs, an adult content creator with 460,000 Instagram followers. Check out her 4-page media kit here.
TikTok:
HoneyHouse, an influencer collab house with 1 million TikTok followers. Check out their 17-page media kit here.
The Crib Around The Corner, an LA collab house with 639,000 TikTok followers. Check out their 26-page media kit here.
Lauren Soyung Lim, a part-time influencer with 170,000 followers on TikTok. Check out her 9-page media kit here.
Gigi Robinson, a creator with about 135,000 followers on TikTok. Check out her 17-page media kit here.
Josh Richards, a TikTok star with 25 million followers. Check out his 5-page media kit here.
Rag Report, a fashion publication built on and around TikTok. Check out the 2-page media kit it uses to land sponsors here.
