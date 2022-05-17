How to create an influencer media kit to get brand deals

Marina Mogilko Marina Mogilko

Social-media influencers use media kits to pitch themselves to brands.

These documents often provide metrics, and some kits also include pay rates.

We spoke with a dozen creators who shared the exact media kits they use.

Many social-media creators rely on brand deals as their main source of income.

Influencers can offer advertisers a range of content types — like in-feed posts on Instagram, a 30-second TikTok, or a mention on YouTube.

Brands are hiring creators with nano (fewer than 10,000 followers) to mega audiences across a wide range of categories.

To land these deals, some influencers will use a media kit to showcase their value to a company.

Many media kits include:

A cover page

Audience metrics, like core follower demographics

A list of advertisers the influencer has worked with

Past campaign case studies

Pay rates

Contact information

Some influencers will send a media kit to every advertiser they work with. They keep this document up-to-date by adding new metrics and collaborations every few months.

"I think it's super important if you want to take this seriously," influencer Macy Mariano said of media kits. "I send them now to everyone I get in touch with. It's just a good way to express who you are and what you've done so they can see your past and current work."

Mogilko uses a 24-page media kit. Marina Mogilko

YouTube:

Story continues

Roberto Blake

Roberto BlakeRoberto Blake

Instagram:

Alexa Collins Alexa Collins.

TikTok:

Read the original article on Business Insider