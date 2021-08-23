How to Create an Informative and Effective Press Release Boilerplate

Press release boilerplates might be short in nature, however, they cover vital information about a company.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, has long been helping companies of all sizes and industries distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

For nearly 20 years and counting, Newswire has strengthened its knowledge in the press release distribution space and has worked with thousands of clients to build brand awareness, earn valuable media mentions, improve their search engine optimization (SEO) results, and more.

A crucial key to success is the quality and newsworthiness of the press release content, including the boilerplate.

The boilerplate in a press release provides a brief description of a company, what they do, and the mission of the business.

"Every aspect of a press release serves an important function," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Our Media and Marketing experts at Newswire pay close attention to every detail, including the boilerplate, to help our clients amplify their messaging and connect with their target audience."

In a press release, the boilerplate is simple in nature and is much like an elevator pitch in that it highlights the most important information a company wants their target audience to know about their business.

For companies that don't currently have a boilerplate or need to update their own, consider including the following:

Provide a brief explanation of services and products

Highlight key differentiators from the competition

Share the company mission

Include niche/industry SEO keywords

Mention recent awards and recognitions

"A good boilerplate in a press release should concisely communicate to a company's target audience and relevant media publications 'who' they are and 'why' they should care," Terenzio added.

Visit Newswire's website to learn more about how to write an effective boilerplate in 2021 .

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com .

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

