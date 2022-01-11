Creating Windows and Mirrors: Hershey's Amber Murayi on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the 'World's Top Female-Friendly Company'

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- The Hershey Company

My position affords me a unique view of DEI practices at a Fortune 500 company. I lead a team of strategists who are always investigating how to better meet the snacking needs of our diverse consumers around the world.

I am also co-lead of the Women’s Business Resource Group at Hershey’s headquarters. This group is comprised of people who come together to affect company policy, empower employees and create development and networking opportunities for women and men alike. I have the opportunity to analyze internal and external data to see the common threads between different stakeholder groups and witness how both internal and external forces are changing hearts, shifting minds and pushing this company forward.

