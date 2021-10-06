Creatio Recognized for Giving Back to the Community With a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

The award recognizes B2B technology companies that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has won a 2021 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius. This annual award recognizes B2B technology companies that have gone above and beyond to demonstrate strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in 2020 and 2021.

"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental, and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."

Giving back to the community is at the heart of Creatio's corporate culture. Creatio's annual initiatives include working closely with charities that help those in need. Cradles to Crayons is one of these organizations. Its mission is to provide children up to age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need for home, school, and play. The company also holds annual Christmas fundraisers where employees bid on items and activities and proceeds go to charity.

Back in March 2020, to support businesses fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, the company gave away Service Creatio licenses to help those organizations on the front lines react to requests quickly and focus on what mattered most. Creatio has also launched a free educational program to help college students and its community upskill by learning to develop enterprise-grade apps using a no-code approach.

Creatio's caring culture towards its community is one of the defining values that helps the company stand out on the market. The care provided by Creatio is both noted and appreciated by anyone who works or partners with the no-code platform provider.

The company always strives to go above and beyond when it comes to customer, partner and employee experience—be it day-to-day support and genuine care for their businesses, yearly charity initiatives, or creative ways to celebrate key milestones for Creatio.

More information about Creatio's past and future initiatives can be found in the news section on their website.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

