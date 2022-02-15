Creatio Recognized in Now Tech: CRM, Q4 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

The company is recognized in the process-centric functionality segment, among vendors that offer unified CRM applications on a singular low-code/no-code platforms with workflow management engine at the core

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized among process-centric CRM solutions in the Now Tech: CRM, Q4 2021 report, published by Forrester Research, Inc.

According to Forrester, one of the most influential and research and advisory firms in the world, "CRM is not a singular technology, but a collection of discrete, composable technologies that covers a huge swath of capabilities dependent on deployment size, business model (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, and direct to consumer), and industry vertical." The report is aimed to help technology architecture and delivery professionals "understand the latest trends and providers in the CRM space."

Forrester broke the CRM market into segments and recognized Creatio among vendors that offer unified CRM applications on a singular low-code/no-code platforms. "At the core of these CRMs is a process management engine that enables users to model, deploy, and optimize customer workflows. Process management standardizes and automates user actions, and AI optimizes product offers, bundles, and next- best steps. They best serve organizations whose front-office operations are complex and require cross-departmental alignment and whose processes frequently change. They have robust marketplaces and offer industry capabilities for process-centric industries," reads the report.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform, CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The offering helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams.

The full report is available to Forrester subscription holders or for purchase here.

You can explore Creatio products by signing up for a free demo here.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.



