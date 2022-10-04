Creatio Releases the No-Code Playbook, a 200-page End-to-end Guide That Empowers Teams to Deliver Business Applications of Any Complexity with No-Code

The Playbook provides guidance on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the potential of no-code approach while staying compliant with governance requirements.

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has released the No-Code Playbook. The book is co-authored by Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio, and Burley Kawasaki, a prominent software product executive. The hands-on guide was built specifically to organize the no-code development process by business-led and fusion teams. The No-Code Playbook helps organizations embrace an efficient, lean, and iterative development process by empowering non-technical professionals to deploy business applications without deep technical and coding skills.

"Digital transformation is at the forefront of the C-suite agenda, and enterprises around the globe are seeking new ways to keep up with business automation demands," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. "No-code approach enables organizations to significantly accelerate time-to-market and increase alignment between business and IT. We wrote the book to address the unique nature of no-code development so that organizations can maximize their business outcomes while adopting it. We are aiming to empower every company to enjoy the freedom of owning their automation through no-code."

The No-Code Playbook is based on the three principles: 1. Use no-code to gather the requirements and prototype on the fly; 2. Everything that can be developed with no-code, should be developed with no-code; 3. Deliver to end-users as fast as you can. It also includes a step-by-step description of the No-Code Lifecycle that consists of three major phases — Design, Go-Live, and Everyday Delivery. Additionally, the Playbook provides tools for assessing application complexity and applying the right deployment strategy — Do-It-Yourself, Center of Excellence, or Fusion Team delivery. The Playbook includes a no-code governance model, a description of no-code project roles, the Center of Excellence model, and many more.

Creatio believes that the vendor-agnostic Playbook will help to further advance the industry, standardize its best practices, and increase the adoption of no-code technologies across midsize and enterprise-level organizations.

The No-Code Playbook was introduced during an impressive virtual show joined by thousands of digital leaders around the globe. Katherine Kostereva and Burley Kawasaki have presented the key concepts and the framework of the Playbook and provided practical examples and tips, on how to develop business applications with no-code. The show featured a star guest, Steve Wozniak, the Silicon Valley icon and Co-Founder of Apple, who shared his views on the evolution of technology. Creatio's customer Virgin Media O2 Business, has showcased how they use the No-Code Playbook to build new applications at speed and scale using Creatio platform.

The electronic version of the book is now available on Amazon and via the Creatio website . The printed version of the book will be available later this year.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

345951@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatio-releases-the-no-code-playbook-a-200-page-end-to-end-guide-that-empowers-teams-to-deliver-business-applications-of-any-complexity-with-no-code-301640395.html

SOURCE Creatio