Creatio has Unveiled its Major Platform Update - 8 Atlas During a Remarkable Digital Show

On February 8th, Creatio hosted a dynamic digital show to present the new generation of its platform - 8 Atlas

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, gathered thousands of global spectators at its live Freedom Release digital show on February 8th where the company showcased the capabilities of the new generation of its no-code platform, 8 Atlas.

During the opening session of the virtual show, Creatio's CEO and Founder, Katherine Kostereva, unveiled the company's vision for the future of no-code and the key upgrades of the Creatio platform. "It's obvious to me that no-code is the future of digital automation. That's why here, at Creatio, we are passionate about the benefits it brings to organizations around the globe," emphasizes Katherine.

Katherine's keynote was followed by a thought-provoking discussion about no-code, hosted by Creatio's key partners and executives, and a special appearance by PMI's Head of Citizen Development, Sam Sibley. Each attendee took away tips and tricks on how to design and implement a no-code development strategy company-wide.

The pinnacle point of the event unleashed all major enhancements and upgrades of Creatio 8 Atlas, including a consolidated No-Code Designer, an elevated canvas-style UI designer (Freedom UI Designer), and a composable approach to building applications.

No-Code Designer ― a module that consolidates all application design tools, and facilitates the design and launch of applications for business users.

Freedom UI Designer ― a completely new framework for UI/UX configuration that empowers no-code developers to design an interface of any type, enabling a maximum degree of freedom.

Composable Approach ― an innovation that enables no-code developers to use composable elements at each stage of the development process.

The new release is already available to all users and is compatible with previous versions.

Story continues

Ending on a high note, the Grammy-nominated international DJ Paul van Dyk performed a special freedom set dedicated to the release.

The Freedom Release digital show was a spectacle not to be missed.

Watch the remarkable digital show Freedom Release >>>

Test-drive Creatio's award-winning platform for free >>>

Learn what's new in Creatio 8.0 Atlas >>>

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM, with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vera Mayuk

330168@email4pr.com

+1 617 765 7997

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatio-has-unveiled-its-major-platform-update---8-atlas-during-a-remarkable-digital-show-301485378.html

SOURCE Creatio