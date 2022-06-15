Creation Investments Appoints Matthew Schick as Chief Operating Officer, Flor Torres as Investor Relations Manager

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments Capital Management LLC, a global alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in emerging markets, today announced the appointments of Matthew Schick and Flor Torres as chief operating officer and investor relations manager, respectively, as the firm expands its staff and investment initiatives in developing countries. Both positions are new. Schick joined Creation on June 13 and Torres started on April 11.

"Matt and Flor are experienced professionals with solid backgrounds in alternative investments and we're delighted they have joined our growing team," said Patrick Fisher, founder and managing partner of Chicago-based Creation Investments.

Creation now employs 15 people in the U.S., India, and Mexico and manages more than US$1.8 billion in assets worldwide for institutions and individuals.

Before Creation, Schick served as chief financial officer and chief compliance officer at Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p), a Chicago-based private equity firm. Earlier, he was fund controller at private capital manager Victory Park Capital Advisors from 2013 to 2019. Previously, he worked at PwC for almost six years. Schick has a bachelor's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business and is a certified public accountant.

Torres brings more than 10 years of investment management industry experience to her new role. Before joining Creation, she was a marketing operations specialist and team leader for Harbor Capital Advisors. Earlier, she worked at GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management solutions provider, as a marketing associate. Previously, she worked at alternative investment manager Evanston Capital Management and at Jackson National Asset Management. Torres received a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and a bachelor of business administration degree in finance and international business from Loyola University Chicago.

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a global alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in emerging markets. Worldwide, Creation's investments directly help more than 28 million small businesses. The firm manages US$1.8 billion on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Leveraging its deep industry experience, Creation partners with management teams to inject growth equity and facilitate buyout transactions in firms specializing in microfinance, small- and medium-enterprise credit, leasing, factoring, insurance, savings, payments, and mobile money. Together with its portfolio companies, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Creation aims to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid in emerging markets. For more information, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

