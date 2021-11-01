Creatio's Project Named a Finalist in The Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

The case about the Digital Transformation of Israeli Roads made it to the shortlist

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global supplier of a platform that automates both industry workflows and CRM with no-code and the maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named a finalist of The Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards. Its case about the digital transformation of Israel National Roads Company has been shortlisted in the Best Achievement in Operational Excellence to deliver Digital Transformation category.

The Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards were established to showcase globally the most outstanding achievements and real results, which organizations achieve through the successful implementation of Business Transformation, Digital Transformation, Operational Excellence & Innovation Excellence programs. The Awards will be held in conjunction with the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit (BTOES 2021) on December 15, 2021.

Israel National Roads Company has been a Creatio customer since 2020. Aiming at achieving operational transparency and streamlining process management, the organization opted for Creatio's no-code platform for process management and CRM. The combination of the system's ready-to-go tools and no-code capabilities allow users to create custom solutions in a matter of minutes, and made Creatio the perfect fit for the company. The full success story is available here.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Media contact:

Vera Mayuk

322597@email4pr.com

+1 617 765 7997

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatios-project-named-a-finalist-in-the-digital-transformation--operational-excellence-awards-301412247.html

SOURCE Creatio