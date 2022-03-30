U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,603.79
    -27.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,167.85
    -126.34 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.48
    -107.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,110.39
    -22.71 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.03
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    +20.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.33 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3600
    -0.0400 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9020
    -0.9640 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,480.68
    +112.61 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.97
    +5.87 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Creative Agency Sourcing and Procurement Market Will Have an Incremental Spend of USD 320.75 Billion: SpendEdge

·3 min read

The "Creative Agency Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creative Agency will grow at a CAGR of 8.82% during 2022-2026. Prices will increase by 8%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

Creative Agency Market
Creative Agency Market

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments. Click Here

Some of the Top Creative Agency suppliers listed in this report:

This Creative Agency procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc

  • WPP Plc

  • Dentsu Group Inc

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/creative-agencies-category-market-procurement-
research-report

Top Selling Report:

1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

3. Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Creative Agency that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Creative Agency TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research
reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-agency-sourcing-and-procurement-market-will-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-320-75-billion-spendedge-301511828.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • The LNG Export Boom Is Draining U.S. Natural-Gas Supplies and Lifting Prices

    Overseas shipments of shale gas are replacing Russian supplies in Europe and boosting prices at home.

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • EIA reports a decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories declined by 3.4 million barrels for the week ended March 25. That followed a fall of 2.5 million barrels the week before.

  • Germany Enacts Emergency Gas Plan as Russia Wields Ruble Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany triggered an emergency plan to brace for a potential Russian gas cut-off as President Vladimir Putin insists that the crucial fuel should be paid for in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar

  • Semiconductors: U.S. manufacturing won't be a 'silver bullet' for the industry, analyst says

    Chip manufacturers hoping to fix supply chain tie-ups are finding that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to deglobalize supply chains.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Coronavirus: FDA authorizes 4th COVID shots from Moderna and Pfizer

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest COVID vaccines for various age groups authorized by the FDA, in addition to commenting on booster shot discussions and the Omicron BA.2 variant.

  • ‘Pouring gasoline on the fire’: JPMorgan, Citi and other U.S. banks lead rise in lending to oil and gas: report

    JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America in all account for 25% of fossil fuel financing in the last six years, since the Paris climate pact was signed.

  • What Percent of Your Salary Should Go Toward Retirement

    There’s no way to accurately predict your retirement needs, but educated assumptions based on historical data provide fairly clear benchmarks.

  • Retirement Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House on Tuesday passed with overwhelming bipartisan support SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • McCormick & Co Needs Some More Chart Development

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Lawrence Kurzius, chairman and CEO at spice maker McCormick , just ahead of the company's annual investor day. Kurzius said the demand for flavor remains strong, and as the price of dining out continues to soar, consumers are once again opting to cook at home, which involves lots of spices and sauces from McCormick. McCormick isn't sitting still, Kurzius added, his company is keeping up with new home cooking technology like air fryers and Instant Pots and developing all new blends for these devices so you'll get great results.

  • Elon Musk Doesn’t Like Backing Down—on Twitter or in Court

    The Tesla CEO has gone on offense with the SEC, the latest in a series of combative legal maneuvers.

  • Laurie Nordquist, Wells Fargo Minnesota's CEO, stepping down

    Laurie Nordquist has spent 32 years at Wells Fargo, the last several as the bank's lead for the Midwest region. Her replacement will be based in Texas, not Minnesota.

  • Carl Icahn Targets Kroger Over Pork, CEO Pay

    The activist investor is seeking two board seats at the supermarket giant and pushing it to make changes among its pork suppliers as well as to address what he says is a widening gap between worker and executive pay.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Ma

  • NXP Semiconductors Is Poised to Rally

    NXP Semiconductors was last reviewed on November 1 ahead of earnings, where we wrote that "I have no special knowledge about what NXPI is going to report, but the charts are positive and NXPI looks ready to break out of its long sideways consolidation pattern.

  • Chicken Trial Failures Have Judge Asking Why Do This Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department has tried and failed twice to prove price-fixing in the chicken industry. Now, before it tries for a third time, a federal judge in Denver is demanding an explanation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s