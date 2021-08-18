U.S. markets closed

Creative Bus Sales Acquires Alliance Bus Group

·2 min read

Nation's Largest Bus Dealership Network Accelerates Expansion With Acquisition

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Bus Sales, already the nation's largest bus dealership network with 16 locations across the United States, today announced the acquisition of Alliance Bus Group, the second-largest bus dealership with locations in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. With this acquisition, Creative Bus Sales will now have 21 sales and service locations and a nationwide support network for its transit, school, and retail bus customers.

"This acquisition represents a significant strategic move for Creative, allowing us to better serve our existing customers along with the ability to offer unparalleled sales, service and support network to new and future customers," commented Tony Matijevich, President of Creative Bus Sales. "Additionally, we believe the combination of Creative and Alliance benefits our manufacturer partners as well by bringing an elevated standard of quality products and services to new customers efficiently and economically."

Alliance Bus Group is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and primarily serves the Southeast, Northeast, and Texas markets with a very similar product line as Creative Bus Sales. Currently, Alliance has over 100 employees in its sales and service locations.

"There is tremendous synergy between the two companies when you look at our respective product lines and unique dealership locations," stated Doug Dunn, CEO, Alliance Bus Group. "The acquisition makes a lot of sense for the industry and our valued customer base. Our customers and our employees will be in good hands with Creative."

ABOUT CREATIVE BUS SALES

Celebrating its 41st anniversary, Creative Bus Sales is the nation's largest bus dealership, representing over 20 top manufacturers in multiple strategic locations across the country. With hundreds of units in stock, including alternative fuel buses and vans, Creative offers new and used bus sales, online parts ordering, service, warranty, in-house financing, and alternative fuel conversions, including CNG, propane, and electric. Visit us at www.CreativeBusSales.com or on social media: Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. 888.633.8380. Sales@CreativeBusSales.com.

SOURCE Creative Bus Sales

