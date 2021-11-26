U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,624.00
    -75.00 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    -771.00 (-2.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,232.00
    -134.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.20
    -77.80 (-3.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.57
    -4.82 (-6.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.70
    +24.40 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    +0.0081 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    25.85
    +6.47 (+33.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3330
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9470
    -1.3920 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,087.34
    -4,262.88 (-7.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,350.45
    -70.07 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,112.85
    -197.52 (-2.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

A Creative Challenge! 5 Fun Lenses for Creative Photographers

Chris Gampat
·4 min read

The modern photography world is filled with camera lenses that are incredibly sterile. Couple that with the image quality from cameras, and it gets even more boring. We can tell you from experience that it’s sometimes hard to tell the difference between one 50mm lens and another. That’s why so many folks reach for vintage lenses. But there are a bunch of fun lenses out there. Lensbaby is just one great manufacturer for products like these. And trust us, use one of these and you’ll be creating differently in no time!

Reader Exclusive Deal: Lensbaby currently has 15% off across the board on all products at their store. But if you use our links to their store and enter promo code phoblog you’ll get an extra 10% off. That’s 25% off their products.

This piece is presented in partnership with Lensbaby. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this round-up already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

The Phoblographer’s various product round-up features are done in-house. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from someone who doesn’t touch the product. We only recommend gear that we’ve fully reviewed. If you’re wondering why your favorite product didn’t make the cut, there’s a chance it’s on another list. If we haven’t reviewed it, we won’t recommend it. This method keeps our lists packed with industry-leading knowledge. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pro Tips on Using Eclectic and Fun Lenses on Your Camera

Here are some pro tips for using fun lenses by Lensbaby:

  • Lensbaby makes well built, manual focus lenses. The intention isn’t always sharpness: it’s often the opposite. The careful, slow, and creative photographer will truly make these lenses work.

  • We encourage you to use every tool you’ve got available to you. Lensbaby optics make you think and see differently. Use off-camera lights, LEDs, props, and a lot more. Try using projectors too!

  • Don’t want to spend a while editing? Create a custom profile in your camera to compensate. Fujifilm has film simulations. Sony cameras can have profiles that look more like Kodak film. Panasonic has profiles to look like Kodak movie film. OM system cameras have tons of art filters. And Nikon has creative profiles too!

  • The Composer Pro II uses Lensbaby’s own optics, which are very solid. It’s the closest thing to a true tilt-shift that’s available on the market for most camera systems.

  • Stop, slow down, and be creative. Trying to capture a moment? Set up beforehand. Trying to create a moment? Well slow down and try everything. (And make sure you have a patient model.)

Lensbaby Velvet 56

The Creative Formula: The Lensbaby Velvet 56 is a lens that sticks to a very classic aesthetic. Years ago, you had to stop a lens down to get the sharpest performance. The Velvet 56 pays homage to that. The good thing is that you don’t need to spend a lot of time editing later on. Your photos will have a gorgeous glow to them. We think you’ll really like it with a camera that shoots great black and white photos or offers a vintage look.

In our review, we state:

“The colors on this lens and the way it handles skin tones and skin in general is absolutely incredible. If I didn’t want to do a lot of skin softening in post-production or if I simply wanted something that works great with skin in general this would be my go-to lens.”

Buy Now

Lensbaby SOL 45

The Creative Formula: The SOL 45 is a fascinating beast of a lens. During our review, we made some beautiful images with this lens. It’s a combination of a tilt-shift and aperture shaping lens. It’s easy to have a lot of fun with it. And we suggest you take it into a studio and try it with some LEDs or strobe. Just remember it has a fixed f3.5 aperture.

In our review, we state:

“Focusing the Lensbaby Sol 45 is done manually and there is no zone focusing scale. Your best bet is to use focus peaking and focus magnification to ensure that you’ve got the subject accurately in focus. That gets more difficult the more you shift the focus away from the center of the lens. But at the same time, you get a cool effect.”

Buy Now

Lensbaby Twist 60

The Creative Formula: The closest thing that Lensbaby has to a true Petzval lens is the Twist 60. That means that you’re going to get a sharp center and all the swirly bokeh around the edges that we love! The colors are accurate right out of the camera. And that means that if you’ve got a custom profile loaded, then it will render it as is!

In our review, we state:

“Overall when it comes to image quality, you should really consider that this isn’t a conventional optic. It’s modeled after the old Petzval lenses and will deliver swirly bokeh. To that end, it’s best used by putting your main subject right in the center where the lens is sharpest. When you nail the focusing correctly, this lens is very sharp. But otherwise you’ll be left frustrated if all you care about is 100% perfect sharpness.”

Buy Now

Captured with the Lensbaby Twist 60
Captured with the Lensbaby Twist 60

Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Edge 50

The Creative Formula: The best thing about the Composer Pro II with the Edge 50 is the pure quality you can get. It acts like a tilt-shift lens. So with that in mind you can play around or have full intention with what you want. Either way, you’ll need to work slowly and carefully. But the images are worth it!

In our review, we state:

“The Lensbaby Composer Pro II and Edge 50 optic can help you deliver really, really awesome image results providing you’re open to experimenting with the creativity it allows. Optically speaking, what you’ll really want to pay attention to here is the Edge 50 Optic; it can hold its own with many other lenses out there.”

Buy Now

Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Edge 35

The Creative Formula: The Edge 35 is probably one of our favorites on this list. It’s using the Composer Pro II system and can deliver beautiful photos! It’s got a 35mm f3.5 optic. Plus it boasts beautiful lens flare and gets just enough of your subject in focus for you to really adore it!

In our review, we state:

“The bokeh is really the best thing about the design of the Lensbaby 35mm f3.5 Edge. With eight aperture blades, it isn’t like the 11 the Sony G Master lenses offer but it’s still nice and creamy. Portrait photographers will make the most of this as will anyone who really likes focusing up close and personal on stuff. Tilting the focusing just makes things more and more bokehlicious if you’re into a specific look. Some of the work involved with the Lensbaby 35mm f3.5 Edge is just about messing around and experimenting to see what works. Most photographers can think in terms of straight and linear focusing planes: thinking in terms of shifted planes is rough.”

Buy Now

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 (and Much More!)

    It’s Black Friday! We’re rounding up the Black Friday Camera Deals for 2021 right here. And there’s so much more too. Want lenses? We’ve got them. Flashes and camera bags? Those are all here too. Some of these are exclusive discounts too! Be sure to dive in!

  • EXCLUSIVE: 25% off Lenses for Creative Photographers and More!

    We're always saying that the photo world is very sterile when it comes to lenses and image quality. But lucky for you all, there's hope! The folks at Lensbaby have savings on their lenses and accessories. The photo after this paragraph was shot with the Lensbaby OMNI system of prisms. They can do wonders for your camera and lenses. But then there are also great things like the Velvet lenses, and Edge optics, and so much more. In many ways, they're some of the best lenses for creative photographe

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Baidu Gets Green Light for Commercial Robotaxis in Beijing. It’s Good for the Stock.

    Baidu’s Apollo Go service, known as Luobo Kuaipao in China, has been given authorization to pick up and drop off paying passengers in a 60 square kilometers area in Beijing.

  • Hormel Foods Raised Its Payout in a Slim Week for Dividend Increases

    The branded-food company and several small-cap stocks were among those that announced plans to increase their dividends.

  • Binance CEO embraces crypto oversight as agencies unveil regulatory 'sprint'

    "Binance has grown to be the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the crypto industry because we protect our users and the users trust us," CEO Changpeng Zhao told Yahoo Finance.

  • Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have pressed top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. China's powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has asked the management to take the company off the U.S. bourse due to worries about leakage of sensitive data, said one of the people. The cyberspace regulator said, according to the person, the prerequisite for the relaunch of Didi's ride-hailing and other apps in China is that the company has to agree to delist from New York.

  • BlackRock Likes India's Investment-Grade Credit: Seth

    Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit at BlackRock, discusses Federal Reserve policy and its implications for global markets. He also talks about the prospects for Asian economies, monetary policies, and the opportunities he sees in the region's credit markets. He speaks with Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Low of Year at .6806 on the Radar

    The direction of the NZD/USD into the close on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6873.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Taking Out .7170 Could Trigger Acceleration into .7106

    The direction of the AUD/USD into the close on Thursday will likely be determined by trader reaction to .7194.

  • Stocks open lower as Treasury yields extend rise after data deluge

    U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, under pressure as Treasury yields extended a rise following a pre-Thanksgiving data dump, including a plunge in first-time weekly jobless claims to the lowest reading since 1969. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wasdown 212 points, or 0.6%, at 35,601, while the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,666.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 124 points, or 0.8%, to 15,650. Tech and other growth stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields. The yield on the 10-year Tre

  • Gold halts 4-session price slide as U.S. investors turn to Thanksgiving

    Gold prices end slightly higher Wednesday, snapping a four-session slide, despite a rise in the U.S. dollar and a batch of mostly upbeat U.S. economic reports.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Bought Robinhood and Exact Sciences, Sold Tesla.

    Cathie Wood’s ARK has sold more of its stake in Tesla, and snapped up shares in online broker Robinhood Markets

  • Deere Predicts Record Profit on Farm, Infrastructure Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co.’s financial outlook for the next year signals that global supply chain delays and higher labor costs following a month-long strike in the U.S. won’t significantly dent profits at the world’s largest farm equipment maker.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranki

  • Fed to kick off faster tapering plan from January - Goldman Sachs

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely double the pace of tapering its monthly bond purchases from January to $30 billion, and wind down its pandemic-era bond buying scheme by mid-March, Goldman Sachs strategists said in a daily note on Thursday. "The increased openness to accelerating the taper pace likely reflects both somewhat higher-than-expected inflation over the last two months and greater comfort among Fed officials that a faster pace would not shock financial markets," analysts led by Jan Hatzius said in a client note. Despite the accelerated tapering calendar, Goldman expects the Fed to start raising interest rates only from June for a total of three times in 2022.

  • Dell Profits Top Estimates Thanks to Strong PC Sales

    Revenue growth for the computer maker accelerated from earlier in the year, with strong demand trumping component shortages and higher logistics costs.

  • Soaring Australia house price inflation set to lose altitude next year: Reuters poll

    Australia's soaring house price inflation rate will lose altitude next year and in 2023, but prices are still expected to rise in one of the hottest property markets in the world, a Reuters poll has found. In response to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed interest rates to a record low and flooded the financial system with cash -- a potent stimulus for a housing market in which prices have nearly doubled since the global financial crisis of 2007-09. That property boom has been a windfall for existing homeowners but has made housing unaffordable for many, widening the divide between those with substantial home equity and those struggling to put together a deposit to get on the property ladder.

  • The Market Believes the Fed Will Have to Raise Rates Soon. What It Means for Stocks.

    Minutes from the Fed's meeting earlier this month show that members of the central bank are prepared to increase rates sooner than previously anticipated if inflation remains high.

  • Anti-money laundering credentials key for Binance's Paris plans - regulator

    France's financial sector regulator said on Thursday that crypto exchange Binance must focus on its anti-money laundering compliance if it wants regulatory backing to set up a possible regional hub in Paris. Regulators across the world have in recent months scrutinised Binance, the world's largest exchange by trading volumes. The company has acknowledged that its currently decentralised structure has been frowned on by regulators and it aims to set up regional hubs.

  • KKR, CVC Capital in talks to jointly bid for Telecom Italia – Bloomberg News

    The two private-equity firms have held exploratory talks about the potential for a joint offer, the report added, quoting people asking not to be identified as the talks are private. CVC Capital declined to comment. KKR and Telecom Italia did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.