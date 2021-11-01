KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EFI Home, renowned for its exhilarating door designs, collaborates with Iko In, Publisher and Founder of iN Publishers, in a crossover door series to provide excellent designs with superior quality.

Creative Collaboration: EFI Home X Iko In Door Crossover Series

Catering to every type of residential home – landed, high-rise and many others, this design-focused door series provides a range of high-quality and versatile options that seamlessly blend with contemporary interior themes. Aesthetics aside, EFI Home's engineered wooden doors are tested and certified in line with international standards. Every collection offers stability, integrity, and durability to give homeowners a greater sense of privacy and comfort.

In this crossover series, Iko designed six innovative door designs, each with a distinctive theme to match the door's finishing and materials.

Country Chic

SHK Series (SHK 631)

Trendy with a modern rustic look, this door is modelled after doors found in country-styled homes. The door comes in two tones – one with natural wood grain, while the other can be spray-painted with any colour.

Duo-Tone Beauty

FGV Series (FGV 301)

Two contrasting wood tones using two veneer components create a contemporary appeal to this door. Veneer in EV Smoking Walnut stands out against the lighter tone of Natural White Oak veneer to generate a striking but harmonious aesthetic.

Vivid Elegance

DES Series (DES 713)

Iko has given the veneer panels a three-dimensional treatment to bring out the unique geometric motif. While this door stands out as a feature element on its own, it can also complement feature wall designs for a "wow" effect.

Artistic Angle

FLV Series (FLV 107 D4)

This collection comes from a door that Iko designed for Amber Chia's main entrance. Drawing inspiration from the "play" icon, Iko used sharp, angled lines to generate the large triangle design on the door. He also employed two different tones of wood veneer – EV Washed Oak and EV Smoking Walnut to set off a contrasting effect.

Light Luxury

DES Series (DES 708 DI G1)

One of Iko's most innovative designs, this door features a unique die-cut motif. This treatment allows light to permeate through the carved out areas to create an interesting play of light while maintaining privacy at the same time.

Stylish Flow

FLV Series (FLV 127)

This door takes cue from wood flooring with its composition of horizontal panels. Iko combined three different variations of EV Oak veneer to achieve a refined look. The result is a streamlined door design that blends seamlessly with flooring in similar tones to create a continuous, extensive effect.

"I am delighted to work with EFI Home to create this series," Iko shares. "Their high-quality doors comprising solid materials and excellent finishing bring out the designs in exciting ways."

A trusted brand for innovative, quality doors, EFI Home is one of the leading industry leaders in Malaysia with over 40 years of experience in the market. The brand provides over 50 types of natural veneers to enhance the aesthetic appeal of its solid engineered doors. This fruitful collaboration with Iko In is a testament that their customised door collections go beyond conventional standards, appealing to interior designers, homeowners, and design enthusiasts alike.

