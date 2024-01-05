Creative Dining grows further with purchase of Pedestal Foods

ZEELAND — Creative Dining Services has announced the acquisition of Pedestal Foods, a food service provider for private K-12 schools in the Southeast and Midwest.

The acquisition continues Creative Dining’s growth plan of diversifying and extending its reach across the country.

“Our team is enthusiastic about keeping dining on par with the brand and reputations of these renowned schools and joining in their efforts to support the next generation of community leaders,” said CEO Jim Eickhoff.

With the acquisition of Pedestal Foods, Creative Dining adds national reach and infrastructure, greater leveraged purchasing power, accelerated growth and market expansion.

“We seek to become part of the fabric of these premier schools — that they value us as partners who are integrous, transparent and responsive,” Eickhoff said.

Creative Dining Services, based in Zeeland, launched 1990 with services to two colleges and a senior living community.

“Believe it or not, the company was a brainstorm between Hope College and Calvin College to create a joint food service and hospitality effort,” Eickhoff, a Hope College graduate, told The Sentinel in 2019.

“I worked in the food department of the college. While working there, I think I had three different uniforms. So, they were frustrated. The founders got together with the colleges and decided to create their own business in 1990.”

By 1995, the company had 16 clients across four states. Today, it serves over 70 businesses, colleges and senior living communities across the country with a focus on West Michigan, including LG Energy Solutions in Holland, Wolverine Worldwide in Grand Rapids, Stryker in Kalamazoo and Whirlpool's Brandywine Creek near South Haven — as well as Hope College, Camp Geneva, Calvin College and Grand Rapids Community College, as of 2022.

Creative Dining also partnered with Gateway Mission to develop the new Gateway Spoon Café & Grill.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Creative Dining grows further with purchase of Pedestal Foods