Creative Group Canada Welcomes Jennifer Barker, Account Executive, Business Development

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Group, a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, announced today the hiring of Jennifer Barker as Account Executive, Business Development.

"We're thrilled to have Jennifer join our business development team in Toronto," said Manon Dicaire, Senior Vice President, Business Development. "Jennifer brings a depth of experience in brand strategy, marketing, event design and partnership management in the meetings and events industry."

"I'm really excited about joining Creative Group, with my industry background and skillset, this role is a natural fit," said Barker. "I'm in the unique position of having experienced several incentive travel programs that Creative Group designed, but on the participant side. I witnessed firsthand their authentic care and commitment to service and I've been a fan ever since — hoping one day I could work with them to create these amazing experiences!"

Creative Group offers innovative sales and channel incentive solutions and reward and recognition programs, as well as event management and experience design for meetings, product launches, trade shows, user conferences and group travel incentives.

About Jennifer Barker

Jennifer Barker has nearly 20 years' experience in the meetings and events industry as a dynamic and accomplished sales and marketing professional. She has experience in designing business and consumer events focused on promoting brands and boosting sales. Most recently, Jennifer was the National Marketing Manager for Celebrity Cruises Canada, where she oversaw partnership strategies and has also held sales and marketing leadership roles in the advertising, media and publishing industries. With a passion for community, Jennifer has been a guest speaker at Ryerson University and Sheridan College and volunteers with the Happily Ever Esther Animal Sanctuary in Ontario.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 190 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

